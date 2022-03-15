Six students arrested, one parent handcuffed after large fight breaks out at Fresno High

Police were called to Fresno High after a large fight broke out Monday afternoon and ended with six teenagers and one parent in handcuffs.

According to Fresno Police Officer Felipe Uribe, the fight started just after 12:30 p.m. among six teenagers on campus.

As soon as the brawl began, two Fresno Police officers and staff members attempted to break things up. Uribe said that as they intervened the officers received minor injuries and were even swung at by a couple of the students.

Additional officers were called to the campus to help.

After the teenagers were detained, they were taken to the administrative officer.

Parents of the teenagers began to show up at the school. One of the parents demanded to see and speak to both of his sons who were allegedly in the fight.

Uribe said officers and administrators told the father he would have to wait as they were questioning the boys.

The father then began to try to push his way into the administration office and fight with police officers, Uribe said. Police were forced to detain and restrain him.

While speaking to the parents, officers learned that several of the parents were aware that the fight had been planned and that it would happen on campus.

Only one of the parents, however, reached out to the school to warn officials about the fight, police said.

After receiving the information, school administrators called officers to the campus and rang the break bell early to try and prevent the fight, police added.

The fight, nonetheless, still occurred.

All six teenagers were arrested for the fight.

Two of the teens were taken to a nearby hospital for medical evaluation before they are taken to Juvenile Hall.

Uribe said that two could be facing felony charges for assaulting police officers. The other four teens were released with a citation for misdemeanor charges of fighting in a public place.

Uribe said the parent arrested was released by police at the scene, but officers will continue to investigate the incident and may circle back to arrest him if needed.

Police as part of their investigation are reviewing surveillance videos of the fight.