Six teen girls, three young men in car at time of deadly wreck

Mar. 21—There were six teen girls and three young men piled into the Nissan Altima that crashed into a concrete pillar early Sunday morning, killing two and seriously injuring others.

Police haven't identified the driver or any of the occupants, and no charges have been filed. But police have said alcohol, speed and the number of people in the vehicle were contributing factors in the wreck. The northbound Nissan lost control near University and Interstate 40 and crashed and rolled at around 3 a.m.

On Monday, Rebecca Atkins, a police spokeswoman, said that a 19-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl died at the scene of the wreck.

She said four people were critically injured: two men who were 18 and 19 years old, one of whom was driving, and two girls who are 17 and 16 years old.

Two juvenile females suffered unknown injuries and another woman, whose age wasn't known, also suffered unknown injuries, Atkins said.

Atkins said police were working Monday to notify the families of the people who died.

She previously said the wild and deadly ride started when the vehicle was seen fleeing from a loud party on the 1500 block of Lead SW shortly after 2 a.m. Neighbors had reported that people at the party were drinking, arguing, fighting and carrying guns.

Minutes later, the Altima was involved in a hit-and-run crash near Lead and Pine, according to police.

At about 2:40 a.m., someone reported a group of teens was beating a homeless man with a pole at the Denny's at 2400 San Mateo NE. It's not clear if the man was seriously injured. The teens fled the scene in a black, four-door sedan, according to police.

The fatal crash was reported about 15 minutes later.