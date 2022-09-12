Six teenagers charged following car burglary on Beale Street, police say

The Memphis Police Department (MPD) arrested and charged six men after they burglarized a car on Beale Street.

Police said it happened on Sept. 10 at Fourth Street and Beale Alley.

Just around 10:50 p.m. an officer working in the area of Beale Street saw several black males wearing black ski masks and hoodies.

The men were in an area where several cars were parked, according to MPD.

The officer saw them enter a white four-door Buick and called for additional units, police said.

As officers arrived all six men took off running, MPD said.

According to MPD, all of the teenagers were arrested.

They all had stolen items on them at the time of their arrests, according to police.

One of the teens was armed with a stolen gun, MPD said.

THE CHARGES THEY FACE:

Jayron Tiggs, 18, was charged with Burglary to a Vehicle, Theft of Property less than $1,000, and Evading Arrest on Foot. His bond was set at $1,000.00, and he is out on bail.

A 15-year-old male was charged with Burglary to a Vehicle, Theft of Property less than $1,000, and Evading Arrest on Foot.

A 16-year-old male was charged with Burglary to a Vehicle, Theft of Property less than $1,000, and Evading Arrest on Foot.

A 17-year-old male was charged with Burglary to a Vehicle, Theft of Property less than $1,000, and Evading Arrest on Foot.

A 17-year-old male was charged with Burglary to a Vehicle, Theft of Property less than $1,000, and Evading Arrest on Foot.

A 15-year-old male was charged with Burglary to a Vehicle, Theft of Property less than $1,000, and Evading Arrest on Foot.

