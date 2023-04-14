Six teens arrested for 3-county crime spree including shooting of Tacoma store clerk

Six teenage adults and juveniles were arrested by Tacoma police Wednesday evening for a suspected crime spree dating to July 2022 that included carjackings, armed robberies, assaults and the recent shooting of a clerk at Tacoma smoke shop.

All the suspects know each other and the crimes are associated with each other, Tacoma Police Department spokesperson Wendy Haddow said Thursday.

Three of the suspects were arrested during the stop of a stolen vehicle. The other three suspects were arrested at a residence. Three handguns were seized during the arrests.

The six are suspects in a crime spree that spanned Pierce, King and Snohomish counties. Pierce County crimes are detailed below.

Smoke shop robbery

Two juveniles were arrested for a Wednesday morning armed robbery and shooting of a clerk at the smoke shop. The 26-year-old employee at the business in the 9300 block of Steele Street South was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

The two 16-year-old male suspects were arrested on first degree robbery and assault charges.

Car jacking

A 18-year-old man was arrested for an alleged Wednesday morning car jacking in the 5500 block of East McKinley Avenue. He was charged with first degree assault, robbery, burglary, unlawful imprisonment and second degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Armed robbery

Two teens were arrested for a March 25 armed robbery in the 4500 block of South Steele Street.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested for robbery first degree and unlawful possession of a firearm second degree. A 19-year-old man was arrested for first degree robbery.

Drive-by shooting

A 19-year-old man was arrested for a July 26 drive-by shooting in the 3800 block of Pacific Avenue. He was charged with first degree assault and drive-by shooting.