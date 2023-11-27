Six teens in court over beheading of French teacher

STORY: Six teenagers went on trial on Monday (November 27) in connection with the beheading of French history teacher Samuel Paty in a suspected Islamist attack in 2020.

Paty had shown his pupils cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad in a class on freedom of expression, angering some Muslim parents.

Most Muslims believe that depictions of prophets are blasphemous.

The teacher was killed outside his school in a Paris suburb by an 18-year-old assailant of Chechen origin, who was shot dead by police soon after the attack.

Five of the minors facing trial were aged between 14 and 15 at the time of the attack.

They will be charged premeditated criminal conspiracy, or ambush, having been suspected of pointing out Paty to the murderer or helping monitor his exit from the school.

The sixth is a girl who was 13 at the time she allegedly told her parents that Paty had shown caricatures of the prophet in her class.

She is facing false accusation charges after it was established that she was not in the class when it happened.

The six minors cannot be identified due to their age.

They were referred to the children's court and could face 2.5 years in prison.

The hearings are due to last two weeks and will be held behind closed doors.

Eight adults are also accused and will appear before a special criminal court.