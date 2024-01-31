SIX THINGS TO KNOW: AA A offers 2024 travel advice

Jan. 31—Rylie Fletcher of AAA Oklahoma presents six traveling tips for 2024.

1 When is the best time to make bookings for traveling?

Book early. Flights, hotels, tours, cruises and car rentals remain at a premium. The earlier you book, the better your chance to lock in favorable rates and take advantage of discounts for pre-paying.

2 Is it useful to work with a travel advisor?

Air travel disruptions such as flight delays or cancellations are not uncommon. A trusted advisor can help you explore options, book the best deals and advocate on your behalf should any issues arise, ensuring the best possible travel experience from beginning to end. For those who prefer DIY, AAA's Trip Canvas tool allows you to explore and book travel on your own, but still provides access to AAA advisors should any issues arise before or during your trip.

3 How important is travel insurance?

AAA strongly recommends travel insurance. A solid policy provides a safety net should something unexpected happen ahead of or during your trip. Policies vary, so talk to your travel advisor about options. They know you, your trip, your budget and your specific needs and can easily walk you through what travel insurance policy makes the most sense.

4 What about identity theft?

In addition to protecting physical documents such as your passport, travelers should take extra steps to avoid identity theft, an inconvenience at any time but especially when traveling.

5 Any advice on keeping track of luggage?

Track your luggage. Pack peace of mind by including a tracking device in your luggage. That way, if your luggage does not arrive when you do, at least you will be able to see where it is and ensure its safe return.

6 What about exchanging money for foreign currency?

Exchange for foeign currency in advance to ensure you have some money on hand as soon as you touch down.