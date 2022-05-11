Six-time Wilmington city council member charged with impaired driving

A longtime member of the Wilmington City Council was arrested Wednesday and charged with driving while impaired in Brunswick County.

Charlie Rivenbark was arrested Wednesday and charged with driving while impaired. He was released from detention the same day on a bond on a written promise to reappear before a judge, according to the Brunswick County inmate database.

In November, the 73-year-old Rivenbark was elected to his sixth term on the Wilmington City Council. A Wilmington native, Rivenbark was first elected to the council in 1993.

He owned and operated several restaurants in the Wilmington area before entering commercial real estate in 2000. He's currently a realtor for Cape Fear Commercial.

