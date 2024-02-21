Six vehicles hit by bullets Tuesday night in lot at Amazon center in Chester

This file photo shows the Amazon Fulfillment Center on Meadowville Technology Parkway in Chester. On Feb. 20, 2024, Chesterfield Police said individuals fired shots into six cars in the parking lot. No one was injured.

CHESTER – Chesterfield Police said they believe more than one person was involved in shooting vehicles late Tuesday night in the parking lot of the Amazon Fulfillment Center.

Police spokesperson Elizabeth Caroon said bullet holes in six cars and multiple shell casings were found in the lot of the Meadowville Technology Parkway facility around 11:40 p.m. Tuesday. No one at the center was reported shot.

No motive for the shooting was immediately released.

“At this point, the investigation indicates there were multiple shooters,” Caroon said in an email to The Progress-Index.

A spokesperson for Amazon said a statement would be forthcoming.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Chesterfield Police at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660; or use the P3Tips app on a mobile device.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Chesterfield Police investigate vehicle shotings at Chester Amazon