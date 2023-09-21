The six ‘I want’ phases every midlife woman has

Who knew that a Girlguiding survey could ruffle feathers? This year’s has struck a nerve however. When asked what they would most like to achieve by the age of 30, the majority of girls and young women (aged seven to 21) said they’d like to own their own house.

A decade ago, a husband and children was top of the list and this shift in priorities, from home-making to house owning, has caused brows to furrow in some quarters.

But here’s the thing: whatever young women say, they know not what lies ahead and, regardless of whether they think they want a house or a wedding at this point, there are still six “I want” phases of a woman’s life after the age of 30.

They go roughly like this:

30-35

I want to know what I want. I want to have fun. I want admirers. I want lots of flings but none that hurt. I want more money. I want a promotion. I want to look good doing yoga. I want to be good in bed. I want to be happy single. I want to be spontaneous. I want to go to the Maldives and live in Paris or New York.

Biggest envy: our friend who got a job in New York.

Biggest lie: I don’t want a “boyfriend”.

35-40

I want someone with whom to share my life and, if I already have, I want more from the relationship. I want children, and if I have them I want a lot more support and me time. I want romantic mini-breaks. I want to be dumped on less at work. I want to make plans. I want strangers to fancy me. I want more attention. I want what She’s got – especially her curtains and maybe her husband.

Biggest envy: her hands-on husband.

Biggest lie: I don’t know if I want children.

40-46

I want something to happen. I want a transformative hair cut. I want a single girl’s flat. And a single girl’s sex life. Or I want a bigger house. Or a kitchen extension. Or a better job. I want a husband who knows how to put on a duvet cover. I want good arms. I want people to say “that’s so you” and “you’re an amazing mother/stepmother”. I want a break. I want time. I want someone to check my passport and do a double take because they Seriously Can Not believe it!

Biggest envy: people whose kids are at boarding school.

Biggest lie: I never compare myself with other people.

46-53

I want a garden. I want to be a better cook. I want to be respected. I want to read more books. I want to be less angry and hot and resentful and drink less. I want friends who aren’t too busy to talk. I want to run away. I want to go dancing before I care what I look like. I want to live in the country, or not.

Biggest envy: their fat pension plan.

Biggest lie: I know where I’m happiest.

54-60

I want to get fit and get more Hurley. I want family holidays. I want a dog. I want a better life balance. I want more challenges. I want apologies (from friends, children, husband, the Government). I want recognition. I want a project. I want to buy paint and underwear and rings.

Biggest envy: the holiday house.

Biggest lie: I’d love to not work.

60-plus

I want more time with real friends and my family. I want to move. I want to get rid of most of my clothes. I want to take all the vitamins I buy. I want more hair. I don’t want to look good when I exercise or care what I look like on the dance floor. I don’t want to go in the sun ever again. I want to get up earlier. I want to give back.

Biggest envy: extended happy families.

Biggest lie: I don’t care that my denim shorts days are over.

