Six ways to make sure Joe Biden wins and Donald Trump loses in the November election

Even before the coronavirus and the killing of George Floyd, we knew this was going to be a volatile election year because of President Donald Trump. Still, six months ago, nobody would have predicted today’s frenzied environment. A day’s events can dramatically change things. And who knows how many times the deck will be reshuffled before Nov. 3.

That makes it more important than ever that Trump opponents keep their eye on the ball. Here are six things progressives like me should be doing, regardless of anything else that may happen between now and Election Day, to defeat Trump and put Joe Biden in the White House:

1) Give Biden your wholehearted, full-throated support. There are only two candidates who can win the presidency — Biden and Trump. I saw a recent Facebook post that said something like, “Never Biden = Vote for Trump; Voting Green = Vote for Trump; Writing in Bernie = Vote for Trump; Staying Home = Vote for Trump.” There is no time or room for protest votes.

And just voting for Biden isn’t enough. Every one of us has a moral responsibility to defeat Trump. To do this, we must support Biden enthusiastically. Tell everyone you know; sing it from the rooftops. The contrast with Trump couldn’t be starker.

The time for bellyaching is over. The Democratic Party had a robust primary with 28 candidates vying for the nomination. Biden has clinched it, and it's every progressive’s job to do everything possible to help him win. Period.

2) Remember that it takes 270 electoral votes to win. If Biden carries all the states Hillary Clinton won in 2016 and flips Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, the election is over. Biden wins. The latest polling shows Biden ahead in all three, but by tight margins. Those three states are key, as is Minnesota. Trump only lost it by fewer than 45,000 votes, and after the Floyd killing in Minneapolis, the political waters there are churning. Recent polling shows Biden with a lead, but it too will be tight. These are the Big Four states that Democrats must focus on winning.

After that (and not at the expense of the Big Four), polling will dictate whether to try to win some combination of Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, Georgia, the 2nd Congressional District in Nebraska and possibly Texas, as well as bolster New Hampshire. But don’t be distracted or intoxicated by other states. That was part of the problem in 2016. Secure the Big Four before doing anything else.

3) Mobilize massive numbers of voters of color. Biden is 10 points behind Clinton’s 2016 performance with African American voters. If he can match her level, which is very doable, he will win by a significant margin.

With little investment from the Clinton campaign and its allies in the heavily Black city of Detroit, Clinton underperformed President Barack Obama’s 2012 showing by 46,872 votes — far more than her Michigan loss margin of 10,704 votes.

Similarly, in Milwaukee, Clinton underperformed Obama by 38,727 votes while losing Wisconsin by just 22,748 votes. A disproportionate share of Democratic and progressive investment in the next few months needs to be in groups that are mobilizing voters of color.

Primary voters in Milwaukee on April 7, 2020. More

The African American community has been hit especially hard by COVID-19. According to a recent analysis, coronavirus-related deaths for Black Americans are nearly twice as high as would be expected based on their share of the population. Given that reality, as well as the civil unrest, the need for healing and the importance of the African American vote, a Black running mate is vital. Progressives should lobby Biden to pick one of the outstanding women being mentioned for the job.