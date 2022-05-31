Six hurt in Chattanooga shooting were all teenage children, police say

Six teens were hurt in a shooting in a downtown Chattanooga business district Saturday night, police said.

The victims include a 13-year-old boy, three 15-year-old boys and two 15-year-old girls, the Chattanooga Police Department said in a news release. All six were taken to a hospital. Four had non-life-threatening injuries and two had life-threatening injures, according to CPD.

Officers were patrolling the area around 10:45 p.m. Saturday when they heard gunfire, CPD said. They responded to the gunshots and found multiple people shot in the 100 block of Walnut Street. Some of the officers provided first aid while others worked to secure the scene, police said.

The area, dotted with residential buildings, has restaurants and shops within walking distance and is popular with tourists.

An aerial shot shows a view of downtown Chattanooga, which hugs the Tennessee River.

The shooting involved two groups of people that appeared to be moving toward each other at the beginning of a fight, police said. Two people from one of the groups pulled out guns and fired at the other group.

Police believe one or more of the teens were targeted, but that some victims were hit unintentionally. There were no updates as of Tuesday morning, CPD spokesperson Jeremy Eames said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Chattanooga Police Department at 423-643-5100 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (formerly the CPD Mobile App).

SCHOOL SAFETY: How Nashville schools are responding after school shooting in Texas

MISSING CHILDREN: A look at Tennessee's Amber Alerts and active cases

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Support local journalism by subscribing to your local news organization.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Six teens hurt in downtown Chattanooga shooting, police say