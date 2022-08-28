Six wounded when gunman opens fire in Boyle Heights bar

Part of Whittier Boulevard in Boyle Heights remained closed early Sunday after a man opened fire inside a crowded bar. (KTLA)

A gunman opened fire on patrons in a Boyle Heights bar early Sunday, wounding six people, police said.

A fight broke out among patrons at the Holiday Bar in the 2400 block of Whittier Boulevard about 1 a.m., police said. A man then pulled a handgun and began firing into the crowd.

“It is unknown who he was arguing with,” LAPD Lt. Letisia Ruiz told KTLA. “When he produced the handgun he shot into the crowd, and that’s when individuals got struck by gunfire.”

Officer Rosario Cervantes, a department spokeswoman, said first responders found three people injured inside the bar when they arrived. Three others took themselves to hospitals, she said.

The victims were identified only as four men and two women, all in their twenties.

The suspected gunman was taken into custody and a handgun recovered at the scene, Cervantes said. She did not disclose his identity or give any reason about the motive for the shooting.

Footage from KTLA on Sunday morning shows officers still canvassing the scene. A portion of Whittier Boulevard remained closed.





This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.