After six years, a capital murder case is set for trial in Somerset County

SOMERSET — Possible upcoming three murder trials in Somerset County Court of Common Pleas in 2024 are as follows:

Capital murder trial set

It has been six years since Sgt. Mark Baserman died after being kicked in the head while on duty as a correctional officer at SCI-Somerset. It has been nearly the same amount of time since Paul Kendrick, 28, an inmate, was charged with the crime.

After monthly status conference that dealt with the case, a three-week murder trial has been set beginning June 10 before Senior Judge Patrick Kiniry, of Cambria County, according to Somerset County Court Administrator Tammy Escalera.

Jury selection will be conducted June 3. Because it is a capital case, Kendrick will face the death penalty if found guilty. His attorney is Kenneth Sottile of Carrolltown

If a competency evaluation completes

A Somerset County woman charged with killing her 3-month-old baby may have a trial this year depending on the outcome of an evaluation of her mental status.

Chauntel Gindlesperger, 32, of Stoystown, is accused of administering excessive medication to her infant, who died Oct. 30, 2020. It was Gindlesperger's 29th birthday.

She has faced charges of homicide since being arraigned and placed in Somerset County Jail on Dec. 22, 2020. Homicide is a nonbondable charge.

Her attorney, Benjamin Carroll, of Somerset, petitioned the court to allow Gindlesperger to undergo a neuropsychological evaluation. A neuropsychological evaluation is an in-depth assessment of skills and abilities linked to brain function. Otherwise, neuropsychological evaluation primarily focuses on the relationship between brain function and behavior.

Her next court date is on the call of the criminal trial list scheduled Feb. 1.

Longshot

Gregory Mostoller, 68, was charged with the shooting to death of Clifton Earl Johnson in a barn that allegedly belonged to Mostoller's deceased parents in Shade Township near Hooversville.

On the same day, Mostoller called state police Somerset barracks from the scene of the shooting, a farm at 837 Charles Street in Shade Township, saying, "A guy came at me with a wrench, and I killed him," he was charged with murder, according to a probable-cause affidavit.

Johnson died of multiple gunshots. He was dead when police arrived at the scene, according to court documents.

Mostoller has been lodged in the Somerset County Jail since he was arraigned on the murder charges June 2. His attorney is Thomas Dickey of Altoona.

