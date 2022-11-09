Six years after a Christmas Eve murder in Durham, one man is sentenced to prison

A man charged in the murder of “an innocent bystander” on Christmas Eve in Durham six years ago now faces up to 24 years in prison, the state attorney general announced Wednesday.

Hakeem Hubbard pleaded guilty in Durham County Superior Court to conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in the killing of Usha Chatman.

Chatman, 22, lived in Durham’s Rochelle Manor Apartments and was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds inside a car on Rochelle Street on Dec. 24, 2016.

Hubbard, who was 26-years-old at the time, was arrested on Dec. 29.

Durham police determined the shooting was in retaliation for another shooting earlier that day.

Before Chatman was killed, police responded to a shooting on Ivey Wood Lane and found Montez Brandon, 25. He died at a local hospital from his injuries.

At the time of Chatman’s murder, Hubbard was on probation after being convicted in 2015 for having a gun. After a previous felony conviction in 2009, he was prohibited from possessing firearms.

“The victim in this case was an innocent bystander,” Attorney General Josh Stein said in a press release. “And while nothing will bring Usha Chatman back, I hope that justice being served helps to bring closure to his family and friends”