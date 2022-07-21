Six years after crimes began, man sentenced to at least 11 years in prison for raping girl

.

An Akron man will spend more than a decade in prison for raping a girl in Ravenna when she was as young as 7.

Judge Becky Doherty sentenced Nicholas J. Taugner, 44, to 11 to 16 1/2 years in prison in Portage County Court of Common Pleas on Monday. Taugner pleaded guilty to first-degree felony rape in April and the sentence is the maximum allowed under state law, according to court records.

Doherty also determined that Taugner is a Tier III sex offender, which will require him to register with the sheriff of any county he lives, works or goes to school in every 90 days for the rest of his life.

According to a grand jury indictment, filed in February 2019, Taugner sexually assaulted the girl between May 23, 2016, when the girl was 7, and July, 11, 2018, when she was 9.

Portage County Job and Family Services contacted Ravenna police and an investigation began. According to a police report, the girl had previously known Taugner.

Taugner was twice found not competent to stand trial and therefore incapable of taking part in his defense, in June 2019 and May 2021. Both times he was ordered committed to Northcoast Behavioral Healthcare, a state-run facility in Sagamore Hills, and found restored to competency after about six months of treatment. He was again found competent in January 2020 after a second opinion was sought.

In March 2019, the defense filed a motion to plead not guilty by reason of insanity and a sanity evaluation was ordered in January 2020 to determine whether Taugner was sane or insane at the time of the offense. A defense motion for a second evaluation was granted in May 2020. The defense ultimately withdrew its motion for an evaluation.

As part of a plea deal, prosecutors agreed not to prosecute Taugner on additional charges in the indictment, including second-degree felony sexual battery and third-degree felony gross sexual imposition.

