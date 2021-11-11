Six years after unsolved killing, Kansas City family looks to the community for help

The past six years have been difficult for Amari Church and her eight siblings.

In 2015, someone killed their mother, Danielle M. Wilson, and dumped her body in an alley in the 2900 block of Myrtle Ave in Kansas City.

On Thursday, Church and other family members gathered at Kansas City police headquarters asking anyone with information to step forward and contact homicide investigators.

“It’s really been hard for my family since my mama’s been gone,” said Church as she sat at a table flanked by relatives. “These past six years, it’s hard to go on about our day. Holidays are really hard for us.”

Church said her 36-year-old mother has missed her high school graduation and her 21st birthday. Wilson will not be around to see Church get married one day or see her future grandchild.

“All that I have got to say is community, Kansas City, if y’all know anything, I would greatly appreciate it if y’all speak up,” Church said. “I’m pretty sure if y’all were in my shoes, y’all would want justice for y’all family.”

A resident who lived near 29th Street and Myrtle Avenue alerted police on Aug. 14. 2015, when he saw Wilson’s body in a neighborhood alley. It appeared that Wilson had been deceased for several days.

Police said Wilson was killed at another location and her body was later moved to Myrtle Ave.

At the time of the killing, police did not release the cause of death. On Thursday, a homicide detective said Wilson was beaten and then fatally shot.

“People change. This was six years ago,” said homicide detective Daniel Frazier. “Maybe someone who had information and didn’t want to come forward at that time has had something like that happen to them and they have a different view now. Or they have matured and this is what they need to do now.”

Wilson grew up in Higginsville, where she played softball and ran track in high school. Her family later moved to Kansas City, where she worked in nursing and retail jobs.

During the news conference, several family members wore t-shirts featuring Wilson’s picture.

Her mother said Wilson battled a drug addiction and had sought treatment. Wilson was not afraid or ashamed to express her love for others, said her mother, Mildred Wilson.

“Danielle marched to her own beat,” Mildred Wilson said. “She loved everybody but she didn’t take no stuff either.”

“Six years is a long time for anybody who has lost someone. She is not at rest and I am not at rest so please, please come forward,” Mildred Wilson said as she fought back tears.

At the time of Danielle Wilson’s death, she was the city’s 51st reported homicide. Wilson was one of 10 homicides that Kansas City reported in August 2015. The year ended with 109 reported homicides, which then was the city’s highest total since 2011, when 111 people were killed.

Forty-two of the killings in 2015 remained unsolved by the end of the year, police said.

Following the news conference, family members gathered in front of police headquarters, where they lowered their heads and prayed before they released about a dozen multi-color balloons into the sky.

Anyone with information is urged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).