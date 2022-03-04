'Six years won't cover it': Victim's family reacts to Kline's third-degree murder sentence

Somerset County President Judge D. Gregory Geary asked if James Dwayne Kline wanted to say anything at his sentencing.

Kline hung his head and softly said: "I can't."

The 51-year-old Paint Township man was sentenced to six to 40 years in state prison for murder in the third degree and abuse of a corpse by Geary in the Somerset County Court of Common Pleas on Thursday afternoon. He'd been convicted of killing his wife, Cora, on April 4 of 2019 and burying her body under their home along Dark Shade Drive.

"Six years won't cover it," Cora's mother, Connie Slebodnick, said amidst her tears before walking out of Courtroom No. 3. She was surrounded there by several family members at Kline's sentencing two-and-a-half years after Cora was found dead and her husband was charged with her death.

State police investigators found the remains of 46-year-old Cora on July 3, 2019, after receiving information two days prior that led them to the Kline residence, according to court documents. Kline was arrested and charged with his wife’s murder the same day her remains were found.

It was not clear exactly how she died, but police reports indicate that she was strangled.

Kline had reported that his wife was missing to state police in back in April of 2019. Searches were performed that involved community and family members, along with the state police, and posters displaying a smiling Cora were placed strategically.

Geary seemed conflicted during court proceedings. He spent some time explaining to Cora's family about the plea agreement that was the catalyst for the sentence after asking Assistant District Attorney Thomas Leiden if his office had explained the plea process to the victim's family and if they understood. Leiden indicated it had been done.

The judge then explained that the plea agreement was a negotiated plea, which is rarely done in Pennsylvania.

"I want to make sure when you walk out of here today you understand the process," Geary said.

There are two kinds of plea agreements in Pennsylvania, and a negotiated plea is one of them. In the negotiated plea the defense and the prosecution agree not only the charges, but to what the sentence will be. The judge signs off on that agreement.

"My general sentencing philosophy is to look to the lowest number of the standard sentencing range as a starting point," Geary said. From there, if circumstances present themselves, he may choose a sentence of more years if appropriate.

The negotiated deal fell within his general sentencing philosophy, he said, and he assumed that suspended Somerset County District Attorney Jeff Thomas had done his due diligence and discussed the plea agreement with Cora's family before it was presented to him.

He approved the plea agreement that was done at the time the agreement was reached, he said.

"I don't expect you to like what I'm telling you," Geary said.

Prior to Geary's explanation of plea agreements at Kline's sentencing, Cora's mother spoke about her daughter while standing at at a podium in front of the judge's bench and near the defense counsel table where Kline sat. He did not look up at her when she did so.

She was soon followed by Cora's aunt, Susan Slebodnick, who was like a second mother to Cora, and her brother, Tom Weyandt of Stoystown.

Several of Kline's family filled a back bench in the courtroom. They did not speak at the sentencing and declined to be interviewed, but two letters written to show support for Kline and to let the judge know Kline beyond the crime he committed were read out loud in court by Kline's attorney, Tiffany Stanley. She told the court that Kline was remorseful.

According to his family members, Kline was always offering to help others and willing to show love for Cora. He was well-liked and well-known in the community, they wrote.

Cora was described by her mother as a woman who loved her husband, loved children and loved animals. Cora was a feisty 95-pound woman who was strong and kind, she told the court.

"She always said, 'I'll just take care of it,'" Connie Slebonick said after the sentencing. "She saved a turtle on Route 30."

That was Cora, she added.

Cora's aunt, Susan Slebodnick, said that she wants to see Kline spend more than the minimum sentence in prison and plans to attend the parole board hearing when he scheduled to go before it.

"(I'd like) to see him in a jail cell that is maybe 6 feet by 8 feet. My niece is spending eternity in a 4-inch by 4-inch box. Something is not right about that," Susan said.

She told the judge that Cora, who was known in the family as "Sissy," loved life.

Susan Slebodnick and her husband could not go physically to search for Sissy when they thought she was missing, but they kept tabs through Kline, who told them she was spotted at Walmart, walking along the road and other places. He also told them that she was in a rehab and was OK.

The smashed hope was almost too much to bare, Susan Slebodnick said.

Cora grew up in a family with seven siblings and was close to them. She was known to lovingly torment her brothers.

"She was a lovely person and she didn't deserve what happened to her," her brother, Weyandt, said.

He added that he and Kline had been "real close. That is why it was shocking to find out what happened."

The word "tragic" was spoken around throughout the courtroom by family, attorneys and court members.

Kline was credited with 975 days for time served, which will be reduced from his sentence.

