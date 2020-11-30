Six young people sued 33 countries over climate change — their case just cleared a major hurdle

Adela Suliman
·4 min read

**Embargoed until 12.01 am (Dublin/Lisbon/London time, GMT) November 30th 2020**

LONDON — Six Portuguese children and young adults cleared a major legal hurdle on Monday in a climate litigation case they brought against 33 European countries, claiming government climate inaction jeopardized their futures.

The applicants, aged between 8 and 21, want European governments to ramp up their efforts to curb planet-heating emissions, arguing that failure to do so threatens their well-being.

The European Court of Human Rights on Monday said it would greenlight their climate lawsuit against countries including Germany, France, the U.K. and Greece. The case will now proceed to the next stage, where each defendant country will be compelled to respond to the complaint. The 33 countries have until the end of February to respond, unless a "friendly settlement" is reached before then.

Image: Forest fire Portugal (Sergio Azenha / AP file)
Image: Forest fire Portugal (Sergio Azenha / AP file)

Among the applicants is 12-year-old André Oliveira, who lives with his family in Portugal's capital, Lisbon, which has suffered extreme heat in recent years.

"We only have one planet and I like it very much. ... We have no other place to go," he told NBC News. "Climate change is a matter that brings me much anxiety and fear, because I don't know if my generation is going to have the same life that this generation had."

André said the lawsuit was about encouraging "countries to do better and to act correctly" and said even if it failed, there were others like him "who will try."

André's big sister, Sofia Oliveira, 15, is a fellow applicant in the European lawsuit and cited teen climate activist Greta Thunberg along with British television naturalist David Attenborough as her major inspirations. Sofia said her friends at school and at her dance club were proud of her for representing them before the courts.

"More and more people are supporting us," she said. "There is hope. ... Together we are strong and can make the difference."

The majority of cases filed with the court based in Strasbourg, France, fail to reach this stage, making the court's decision a major step toward a potential landmark judgment on climate change, according to the Global Legal Action Network, or GLAN, a nonprofit, which is supporting the applicants in their case.

"The latest development is extremely significant," said Gerry Liston, a legal officer at GLAN. He added, however, that the litigation was one part of a multifaceted battle to limit global carbon emissions.

"The climate movement as a grassroots movement reinforces the climate litigation," he told NBC News ahead of the decision. "Ultimately, it's about putting pressure on every possible pressure point ... given the extent of the existential crisis that we face."

The youth-applicants have so far raised about $17,000 to cover legal fees through crowdfunding.

The other four young applicants live in Portugal's Leiria area, which was among the worst hit by forest fires in 2017. Similar deadly fires have ravaged parts of the United States' West Coast this year.

On Nov. 4, the day after the U.S. election, the country officially left the landmark Paris accord, the world's foremost attempt to fight climate change. President Donald Trump announced the withdrawal from the 2015 agreement six months into his presidency, stunning American allies and climate activists.

Inage: Portugal climate protest (Armando Franca / AP file)
Inage: Portugal climate protest (Armando Franca / AP file)

President-elect Joe Biden promised in November to recommit the U.S. to the accord and appointed former Secretary of State John Kerry as his special presidential envoy for climate.

Thousands of climate lawsuits have been filed against governments and companies worldwide in the past few years, producing mixed results.

In December, the Netherlands' Supreme Court ruled in favor of a climate campaign group's demand that the Dutch government move faster to cut carbon emissions. Meanwhile, in the U.S. in January a court dismissed a case brought by 21 young people who accused the government of infringing their rights to life and liberty.

Download the NBC News app for breaking news and politics

A year ago, Thunberg and 15 other young petitioners filed a lawsuit with a United Nations committee, claiming five countries that are substantial emitters of greenhouse gases were undermining children's rights. The case is still under consideration.

Image: Greta Thunberg (Johanna Geron / Reuters)
Image: Greta Thunberg (Johanna Geron / Reuters)

The European court's decision to proceed comes weeks ahead of a European Union decision on its 2030 emissions target. The bloc has said it aims to become climate-neutral by 2050.

If the case is ultimately successful, it could set an influential precedent for national courts and potentially legally bind the defendant countries to ramp up emissions cuts, according to GLAN.

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has served as a "reminder of our vulnerability," Liston said.

"The coronavirus is just a wake-up call about how things can change very suddenly, and that we are not by any means invincible as a species."

The Thomson Reuters Foundation contributed to this report.

Latest Stories

  • Trump said world leaders complained to him about the election results — but most of them have already congratulated Biden

    Even world leaders who have previously allied with Trump — including UK's Boris Johnson and Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu — have congratulated Biden.

  • In El Salvador, arrested gang members paraded for the cameras

    Hundreds of handcuffed Salvadoran gang members were displayed before assembled reporters on Saturday, a vivid show of President Nayib Bukele's policy of confronting them and the violent crime they are accused of committing. In April, Bukele provoked the ire of rights groups when he published on social media jarring pictures of hundreds of semi-naked jailed gang members, pressed tightly together in rows, despite the raging pandemic. Security Minister Rogelio Rivas called the majority of the newly-detained "terrorists" in remarks after they were assembled in an open-air plaza by heavily-armed soldiers, nearly all the detainees wearing masks and with their faces, many tattooed, looking down.

  • Swedish government sidelines epidemiologist who steered country's no lockdown experiment as deaths rise

    The high-profile epidemiologist who led Sweden's no lock-down strategy in the spring appears to be being sidelined by the government after his prediction that greater immunity would mean a lighter second wave proved badly wrong. Anders Tegnell's biweekly press conference was on Thursday pushed into the shade by an overlapping press conference fronted by Sweden's Prime Minister Stefan Lofven, where new scenarios prepared by the Public Health Agency were announced. "There's certainly a split, and I'm pretty sure that many in the government have rather lost faith in the Public Health Agency," said Nicholas Aylott, an associate politics professor at Stockholm's Södertorn University. "By some counts, we've now got exactly the same level of spread of the virus that we had in the spring, and that's about as clear a refutation of Tegnell's strategy as you could wish for." Dr Tegnell has always insisted that his Public Health Agency has never pursued a herd immunity strategy, but he repeatedly suggested in the summer that his counterparts in Norway, Finland and Denmark would face a tougher task over the winter because of lower levels of immunity in their populations. This month, though, the number of deaths in Sweden has again begun to soar above that of its Nordic neighbours, with 630 deaths so far registered as a result of Covid-19. That is about ten times the per capita death rate in Norway -- where just 30 Covid-19 deaths were registered between October 28th and November 25th.

  • Trump 'ashamed' to have endorsed Republican Georgia governor

    President Donald Trump said Sunday he was “ashamed” for endorsing the Republican governor of Georgia after he lost in the state to Democrat Joe Biden. Trump has seethed over losing the southern state, which hadn’t voted for a Democrat for president in nearly 30 years. In January, the state will decide whether the GOP retains control of the U.S. Senate when voters decide two run-off Senate races.

  • Thousands flee erupting Indonesian volcano

    Indonesia has nearly 130 active volcanoes, more than any other country, and while many show high levels of activity it can be weeks or even months before an eruption. Raditya Jati, a spokesman for the agency, said in a statement that the eruption from the Mt. Ile Lewotolok volcano had caused panic among those living nearby. Muhammad Ilham, a 17-year-old who witnessed the eruption, told Reuters that resident nearby were "panicked and they're still looking for refuge and in need of money right now". Indonesia's Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation Centre said on its website that the area near the volcano is likely to be inundated with "hot clouds, lava stream, lava avalanche, and poisonous gas".

  • South Dakota's governor encouraged people to go shopping the same day the state reported its highest single-day COVID-19 death total

    Noem, a Republican, has refused calls to issue a mask mandate, disputing their effectiveness even as cases in South Dakota surge.

  • Man who attacked ex-girlfriend killed by victim's mom and sister with golf club and kitchen knife, California police say

    The women "were well within their right to act in defense of their sister and daughter" and are not expected to face charges, authorities say.

  • Ethiopian military retakes Tigray, says PM, but explosions reported in Eritrean capital

    Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has declared military operations in the country’s northern Tigray region “completed’ and claimed that his federal forces had captured the crucial regional capital of Mekele. Due to an almost complete communications black out in Tigray, it was impossible to independently verify his statement. The announcement on Saturday night came just hours before at least six rockets from northern Tigray hit Eritrea, according to diplomats, suggesting the prime minister's claims were premature. Catastrophic fighting was expected over the weekend in Mekele when the Ethiopian army said it was surrounding the city of half a million people with tanks and artillery and warned civilians to stay inside. International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) staff visited government-run Ayder Referral Hospital yesterday, where they said approximately 80 per cent of patients were suffering from trauma injuries and basic supplies were dwindling. "The hospital is running dangerously low on sutures, antibiotics, anticoagulants, painkillers, and even gloves," said Maria Soledad, ICRC’s head of operations in Ethiopia. It is thought that forces loyal to the powerful regional government, the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), may have tactically retreated into the nearby mountains days ago to avoid heavy clashes. The TPLF is thought to command as many as 200,000 fighters, some of whom fought in the bloody Eritrea-Ethiopia war from 1998 to 2000. Because of these old hostilities with neighbouring Eritrea, Tigray is home to some of the largest stores of weapons in the country. The US embassy in the Eritrean capital Asmara reported early Sunday “six explosions” caused by rockets from Tigray region had occurred in the city “at about 10:13 pm” on Saturday night. The strikes marked the third time that Asmara has been shot at since fighting began on November 4. The TPLF has only claimed responsibility for the first rocket attack two weeks ago but has frequently accused Eritrea of siding with Ethiopian federal forces. Eritrea, Africa’s most totalitarian state, has not commented on the strikes. The conflict began when Mr Abiy, last year’s Nobel Peace Prize winner, announced that he was sending federal troops into Tigray in response to attacks by pro-TPLF forces on national army camps. The move marked a dramatic escalation of tensions between the federal government and the TPLF, which dominated Ethiopian politics for nearly three decades before anti-government protests swept Mr Abiy to office in 2018. Thousands have died in the conflict so far, with tens of thousands of refugees streaming across the border into Sudan. Each side has accused the other of grave crimes and mass killings.

  • President-elect Joe Biden sprains ankle while playing with dog

    President-elect Joe Biden sprained his ankle while playing with one of his dogs but didn't appear to suffer any broken bones, his office said on Sunday, citing Biden's personal physician. The incident happened on Saturday, Biden's office said in a statement, with the 78-year-old Democrat visiting an orthopedist on Sunday for x-rays and a CT scan "out of an abundance of caution." "Initial X-rays are reassuring that there is no obvious fracture," Biden's personal physician Kevin O'Connor said in a separate statement distributed by Biden's office.

  • Trump baselessly claims the FBI and DOJ may be involved in a ploy to 'rig' the election and says the agencies have been 'missing in action' in his legal battles

    There is no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election, which Trump lost to President-elect Joe Biden.

  • Mexico charges ex-security chief who faces trial in US

    Mexican officials said Sunday they want to prosecute former security chief Genaro Gará Luna in his own country, despite the fact he faces trial in the U.S. for allegedly protecting a drug gang. The action follows a U.S. decision to drop charges against another former top Mexican official accused of drug links, ex-Defense Secretary Salvador Cienfuegos, and leave any prosecution up to Mexico. A federal official told The Associated Press on Sunday that the Attorney General's Office had issued an arrest warrant on Friday for former Public Security Secretary García Luna and that officials “are assessing the viability of starting an extradition process.”

  • Armenians rally for soldiers missing in Karabakh fighting

    A thousand people took to the streets of the Armenian capital Yerevan on Sunday demanding the authorities take action to find soldiers missing in recent fighting with Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh.

  • Britain urged to probe wealth of Russian family whose son had 'world’s most expensive wedding'

    It was perhaps the world’s most expensive wedding; an extravaganza costing tens of millions of pounds with performances by Jennifer Lopez, Sting and Enrique Iglesias, a fleet of Rolls Royces to ferry the guests and a 20-year-old bride wearing a $1m dress and a $5m crown. The groom, Said Gutseriev, had grown up in London and been educated at Harrow School and at Oxford, and his father - one of Russia’s wealthiest oligarchs - could not have been prouder.

  • Biden names Jen Psaki as White House press secretary as part of all female communications team

    Joe Biden has hired an all-female communications team for his administration, including naming veteran Democratic spokeswoman Jen Psaki as his White House press secretary. Ms Psaki will be one of seven women to fill the upper ranks of Mr Biden’s communications team, making it the first of its kind where all top aides tasked with speaking for a presidential administration will be female. “Honored to work again for @JoeBiden, a man I worked on behalf of during the Obama-Biden Admin as he helped lead economic recovery, rebuilt our relationships with partners (turns out good practice) and injected empathy and humanity into nearly every meeting I sat in,” Ms Psaki tweeted on Sunday following the announcement.

  • Trump wanted to file 'one big, beautiful lawsuit' claiming election fraud, but says his lawyers told him he didn't have legal standing

    "What kind of a court system is this?" the president said he asked when his lawyers told him he didn't have the legal ground to file such a suit.

  • Mother of slain Florida teen shot during burial service

    An unknown gunman fired into a crowd gathered at a Saturday afternoon burial service of a teenager who was fatally shot by a Florida sheriff's deputy earlier this month, officials said. The shooting happened as guests gathered at Riverview Memorial Gardens to pay their respects to 18-year-old Sincere Pierce. Pierce and 16-year-old Angelo Crooms were killed Nov. 13 by a Brevard County Sheriff's deputy.

  • Fact check: The warrant for Joe Biden's arrest circulating online is from a fake court

    This month, some individuals took to social media to post screenshots of a fake arrest warrant for President-elect Joe Biden.

  • Trump was ‘muttering, I won, I won, like ‘Mad King George’ after election defeat, report says

    President ‘scrambled for an escape hatch from reality’ according to The Washington Post

  • Turkey's new virus figures confirm experts' worst fears

    When Turkey changed the way it reports daily COVID-19 infections, it confirmed what medical groups and opposition parties have long suspected — that the country is faced with an alarming surge of cases that is fast exhausting the Turkish health system. In an about-face, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government this week resumed reporting all positive coronavirus tests — not just the number of patients being treated for symptoms — pushing the number of daily cases to above 30,000. No country can report exact numbers on the spread of the disease since many asymptomatic cases go undetected, but the previous way of counting made Turkey look relatively well-off in international comparisons, with daily new cases far below those reported in European countries including Italy, Britain and France.

  • Ken Starr on whether he believes President Trump has a path to victory

    'Difficulty now is translating' President Trump's allegations and intuitions 'into actual admissible evidence in court,' former Whitewater independent counsel Ken Starr tells 'Sunday Morning Futures' on alleged election fraud.