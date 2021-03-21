Sixteen missing children rescued in month-long operation by US marshals

Graeme Massie
·1 min read
&lt;p&gt;Aerial view over the neighborhoods and streets of Philadelphia PA USA&lt;/p&gt; (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Aerial view over the neighborhoods and streets of Philadelphia PA USA

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Sixteen missing children have been rescued after a month long operation by the US Marshals Service.

At least four of the recovered youngsters were connected to child sex trafficking in the Philadelphia area, officials say.

Authorities began Operation Safeguard on 5 February when a marshals task force took over 26 missing children cases at the request of law enforcement agencies.

The marshals said that the children were considered some of the most at risk cases in the Philadelphia area, based on sex trafficking, exploitation, sexual abuse, physical abuse and medical or mental health conditions.

“Our hope is for a better future for the 16 children we recovered,” said Eric Gartner, the US marshal for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

“I applaud the exceptional cooperation among our respective agencies in combating this most abhorrent affront to society.

Read more:

“Our resolve remains steadfast in finding other children in peril.”

The Marshal Service was assisted in the operation by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the Philadelphia Department of Human Services, Bucks County Children Youth Services, the Philadelphia Police Department’s Human Trafficking Unit, and the FBI.

The marshals created a missing-child unit after Congress passed the Justice for Victims of Trafficking Act of 2015.

Since 2015, the marshals service has recovered more than 1,700 missing children.

Recommended Stories

  • SC Highway Patrol trooper fired after arrest in Lexington County assault, cops say

    The trooper worked in the Midlands for nearly two full years before he was fired.

  • Protected sharks in backyard swimming pool lead to dealer’s conviction, NY officials say

    The sharks, once offered for sale on MonsterFishKeepers.com, are now at the New York Aquarium at Coney Island.

  • Ex-wife of Trump Org executive says she is cooperating with investigators

    Jennifer Weisselberg says she was asked about her use of rent-free Trump apartments

  • Foster kids starved, beaten and molested, reports show. Few caregivers are punished.

    New documents show few foster parents were punished despite thousands of allegations of abuse or neglect, echoing a USA TODAY investigation.

  • Trump shrugs off Pennsylvania lawsuit defeat by falsely claiming he won state ‘by a lot’

    ‘The Pennsylvania votes were RIGGED’, claims president

  • Murder suspect claims responsibility for 16 killings after being arrested in New Jersey

    Prosecutors says 47-year-old man admitted to dismembering victims to hide evidence

  • Cuba to vaccinate 150,000 frontline workers as part of final phase of clinical trial

    Cuba announced on Sunday it would vaccinate 150,000 frontline workers as part of the final phase of a clinical trial of the country's leading COVID-19 vaccine candidate amid a surge in cases. “Cuba could immunize 150,000 people immediately from COVID-19, as the phase 3 trial of this vaccine is demonstrating it is very safe,” Foreign Trade and Investment Minister Rodrigo Malmierca tweeted. Soberana 2 has been in the final phase of a clinical trial for the past three weeks involving 44,000 volunteers from the general population.

  • Heineken is turning wasted beer into green energy

    The brand says it has stopped nearly 7 million pints worth of beer going down the drain

  • Congressional subcommittee seeks voluntarily recall of Seresto flea and tick collar

    The call comes after reports that Seresto caused numerous injuries and deaths. The company denied its collars are responsible for widespread harm.

  • One person killed and dozens sent fleeing as gunfire erupts at ‘pop-up’ party in Philadelphia

    Victim was shot 14 times and pronounced dead at hospital

  • 3 of Today’s Most-Shorted Stocks to Buy

    “Game On!!??” Well kinda, sorta. When it comes to Wall Street today, it’s bears that are on the offensive. And that goes for many of the market’s most-shorted stocks too. But as the following heavily-shorted shares reveal on their price charts, more well-constructed buying opportunities may be here today or just around the corner. They say a rising tide lifts all boats. And it’s a popular analogy with investors for good reason. In large part it works. Most stocks have a tendency to move in tandem with the broader market. But that also works both ways and during moodier market environments, you can almost guarantee even the most beloved like an Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) or Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) will feel the pinch of bearish sentiment. Yet in a market made up of stocks, the most-shorted stocks are the Wild West of what’s possible – Dow Jones and others be damned! Thus far though, today hasn’t been one of those days. With the broader averages under a bit of pressure in Friday’s first half and scoring fresh lows for the week, stocks with heavy short interest are obligingly going along for the ride, led by poster boy meme short stock GameStop (NYSE:GME).InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips For its part, GME stock is off about 5% on the session and roughly 28% on the week in front of next Tuesday’s quarterly release. But to be perfectly blunt, today’s and the past five days of price action mean absolutely zip, nada, zero as far as what tomorrow or more aptly, what Tuesday’s GME share price will look like. Stay tuned, along with the rest of Wall & Main Street. 7 Retail Stocks That Are Far Too Close to Failing As much theater, profits and suffering as “Gamestonk!!” has given bulls and bears and though those trends should continue, today and from what we’re seeing on the price chart, traders may want to consider positioning in three of the market’s other most-shorted stocks. Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Most-Shorted Stocks to Buy: Blink Charging (BLNK) Source: Charts by TradingView The first of our most-shorted stocks to buy is Blink Charging. News last Thursday of Ohio’s Environmental Protection Agency granting Blink 144 fast-charging stations at various locations across the state sent shares charging higher by more than 17%. Just over a week later, Friday’s intraday lows have rescinded all those gains. But the weekly price is still shaping up. And with a possible earnings catalyst next Thursday, investors could see big gains in the report’s aftermath. Investors are still waiting on profits in this one. And that won’t change next week either. More importantly for this most-shorted stock, investor attention will invariably be focused on revenue growth and sales guidance. Technically, BLNK stock has put together a nice-looking candlestick bottoming pattern. Backed by Blink’s 62% retracement level from this past March’s pandemic bottom and an oversold stochastics crossover signal, this most-shorted stock looks poised to squeeze some bears. For investors willing to allocate some risk capital into an earnings play, the May $40/$50 bull call spread looks good. The defined and reduced risk vertical is well-aligned with a favorable outcome, while helping keep potential drawdowns to less than 8% of BLNK stock ownership if today’s charging pattern becomes unplugged. SunPower (SPWR) Source: Charts by TradingView The next of our most-shorted stocks to go long is SunPower. A month ago the solar outfit found bulls sweating the company’s mixed earnings report. Part of the bearish resolve though may have been attributed to late February’s broader market scare. A low on Feb. 23 coincided with the tech-heavy Nasdaq’s own challenges. Since then, SPWR has outperformed many tech-related names and for that matter, many of the market’s most-shorted stocks. Today the weekly price chart reveals strong technical support for further relative and absolute price performance in the weeks ahead. Initially after falling out of a symmetrical triangle pattern SPWR stock formed a weekly hammer low. It failed, but only modestly. Moreover, price action continued to hold Fibonacci and support and prior 6-year highs while forming a weekly inside candlestick. This week the formation received bullish price confirmation as shares traded through the pattern high of $36.73. Today, shares have retreated back inside the weekly price consolidation. It could be a sign of downside to come, but I’m optimistic. With stochastics supporting a purchase, buying on weakness off a newly-formed trendline support promises a better outcome for investors in this most-shorted stock. 7 Retail Stocks That Are Far Too Close to Failing I’d suggest using a shorter-term April $35/$40 bull call spread. I like the leverage offered with this particular vertical. As well, it makes sense as it shouldn’t take long for SPWR to either make good on this setup in a big way or buckle under additional pressure. fuboTV (FUBO) Source: Charts by TradingView The last of our most-shorted stocks to trade is fuboTV. FUBO was part of a write up at InvestorPlace from a week ago. Following stronger-than-expected earnings results in early March, which saw bears sacking the stock and investors playing defense into their own end zone, FUBO was looking good for a recovery. Today or rather this week, those chances in FUBO stock have increased. Not much has changed as far as breaking fuboTV news is concerned. But price action confirming a decently supported W or double-bottom base has entered the picture. Specifically, a pattern buy signal occurred as this most-shorted stock cleared the high of last week’s inside doji candlestick pattern. The weekly stochastics indicator has still have yet to generate a crossover signal, but it’s so close you can almost taste it. Bottom line, the observation is there’s enough evidence to place a smarter wager in FUBO right now. For a stronger defense and appreciating bulls still need to push bears past the midfield line, i.e. the 50% Fibonacci level near $35.50, to gain stronger pattern traction, the May $35 put / $50 call collar looks like a better way to play the game. On the date of publication, Chris Tyler does not hold, directly or indirectly, any positions in securities mentioned in this article. Chris Tyler is a former floor-based, derivatives market maker on the American and Pacific exchanges. The information offered is based on his professional experience but strictly intended for educational purposes only. Any use of this information is 100% the responsibility of the individual. For additional market insights and related musings, follow Chris on Twitter @Options_CAT and StockTwits. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG It doesn’t matter if you have $500 in savings or $5 million. Do this now. Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next Potential 500% Winner Stock Prodigy Who Found NIO at $2… Says Buy THIS Now The post 3 of Today’s Most-Shorted Stocks to Buy appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • Duckworth calls for "deeper investigation" into anti-Asian crimes

    Senator Tammy Duckworth wants to know if hate crimes against Asian Americans are underreported.

  • 6-year-old girl fatally shot over spilled water from clogged toilet, Texas police say

    The victim’s mom had left the girl with relatives so the woman could attend a vigil for four family members killed in a car crash.

  • Lawyer will request a grand jury to consider criminal charges against Deshaun Watson

    Beyond pursuing 12 lawsuits and counting against Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, lawyer Tony Buzbee will commence on Monday an effort to spark a criminal prosecution of Watson. “Per advice from a well known criminal defense attorney,” Buzbee said Saturday night on social media, “[o]ur team will be submitting affidavits and evidence from several women, who [more]

  • Homeland Security secretary Alejandro Mayorkas says the 'border is closed' but the US 'will not expel young, vulnerable children'

    Homeland Security's Alejandro Mayorkas defended the Biden administration's policy of expelling families and adult migrants, but not young arrivals.

  • Teen arrested in connection with homicide near Fort Worth middle school, records show

    The 17-year-old was charged with capital murder in regard to the Feb. 10 fatal shooting.

  • ‘Dangerous for democracy’: Meet the woman running against Marjorie Taylor Greene in Georgia

    Democrat Holly McCormack faces an uphill battle to win in a deeply conservative district in northwest Georgia, writes Richard Hall

  • Man charged with beating man to death with hammer confesses to 15 other killings in New Mexico, including ex-wife

    Sean Lannon, 47, beat Michael Dabkowski, 66, to death with a hammer and has confessed to killing 15 more people in New Mexico, including his ex-wife.

  • NASCAR live updates: Justin Allgaier fends off Martin Truex Jr. for Xfinity win at Atlanta

    The NASCAR Truck and Xfinity Series race today at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

  • Covid-19: Pakistan's PM Imran Khan tests positive

    The 68-year-old was vaccinated two days ago and is said to be isolating at home.