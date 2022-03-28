Sixteen-year-old victim of Friday shooting involving deputy, suspect remain hospitalized

Florida Highway Patrol and the Lee County Sheriff's Office are at Gunnery and State Road 82 in Lehigh Acres after Sheriff Carmine Marceno said a suspect is dead and a deputy was injured. The deputy was shot in the shoulder during a pursuit about 6 p.m. Thursday, March 17, 2022.

Investigations into two Lee County Sheriff's Office deputy-involved shootings in just over a week are ongoing, and a teen wounded by gunshots at one of the incidents remains hospitalized.

The first shooting was March 17 at the intersection of Gunnery Road and State Road 82 in Lehigh Acres.

In that incident, a Sheriff's Office deputy suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot to the shoulder while the suspect involved was killed.

A Lee County Sheriff's Office deputy shot while trying to stop a man suspected of stealing a car was released from the hospital Monday and given a promotion to detective by Sheriff Carmine Marceno.

The deputy involved in the March 17 shooting, Rafael Jaquez, was released from Gulf Coast Hospital days later.

The Sheriff's Office has not yet released details about the incident or the name of the man who was killed.

Reports have not been completed on either shooting, the Sheriff's Office said.

The second deputy-involved shooting happened Friday and sparked a manhunt for 17-year-old suspect Eusebio Montoya.

Sheriff Carmine Marceno said Montoya shot at a Lee County Sheriff's deputy, who was responding to a call.

Montoya missed the deputy and struck another teenager multiple times, Marceno said at a media briefing.

The 16-year-old male victim remains hospitalized, the Sheriff's Office confirmed Monday.

Marceno said the deputy was the first to arrive after a call about a domestic disturbance. He approached a car parked next to a Gilbert Avenue South home where a teen appeared to be sleeping.

As the deputy engaged the teen, Marceno said Montoya approached them.

Marceno said the deputy exchanged fire with Montoya before the suspect ran off. Deputies recovered the gun they believe he used when they searched the area.

Montoya surrendered Saturday and remains in Lee County Jail with bond not yet set and facing charges of first degree attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and minor in possession of a firearm. His arraignment is April 11.

