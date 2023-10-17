Sixteen suspects arrested in covert online sting operation in Staunton
STAUNTON — A recent covert online sting operation by the Staunton Police Department that targeted suspected online child sex predators has resulted in the arrests of 16 men, a press release said.
The following suspects were arrested and charged:
— Jeffrey Wine, 60, of Staunton, is charged with four counts of online solicitation of a minor and one count of attempted indecent liberties with a minor.
— Luis Betancourt, 59, of New Market, is charged with five counts of online solicitation of a minor.
— Robert J. Kendrick, 57, of Crozet, is charged with four counts of online solicitation of a minor and one count of attempted indecent liberties with a minor.
— Jason S. Smith Jr., 28, of Mount Solon, is charged with two counts of online solicitation of a minor and one count of attempted indecent liberties with a minor.
— Julio Fernando Arriaza-Sanabria, 40, of Richmond, is charged with five counts of online solicitation of a minor.
— Johnny McCoy, 25, of Palmyra, is charged with one count of online solicitation of a minor and one count of attempted indecent liberties with a minor.
— Walter Martinez Guitierrez, 29, of Roanoke, is charged with two counts of online solicitation of a minor and one count of attempted indecent liberties with a minor.
— Gary McDorman, 49, of Rockingham, is charged with three counts of online solicitation of a minor and one count of attempted indecent liberties with a minor.
— Ronald W. Keiter, 47, of Del Ray, West Virginia, is charged with two counts of online solicitation of a minor and one count of attempted indecent liberties with a minor.
— Charles Peregoy, 63, of Cumberland, is charged with two counts of online solicitation of a minor and one count of attempted indecent liberties with a minor.
— Roberto Amaya Crespin, 33, of Manassas, is charged with two counts of online solicitation of a minor and one count of attempted indecent liberties with a minor.
— Michael D. Penley, 30, of Fredericksburg, is charged with two counts of online solicitation of a minor and one count of attempted indecent liberties with a minor.
— Joshua G. Shupe, 43, of Fredericksburg, is charged with 17 counts of online solicitation of a minor and one count of attempted indecent liberties with a minor.
— Tony Russell, 52, of Waynesboro, is charged with 10 counts of online solicitation of a minor.
— Gary Allen Moats, 51, of Wirtz, is charged with three counts of online solicitation of a minor and one count of attempted indecent liberties with a minor.
— David M. Hamilton, 41, of Harrisonburg, is charged with four counts of online solicitation of a minor.
