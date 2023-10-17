Sixteen suspects arrested in covert online sting operation in Staunton

STAUNTON — A recent covert online sting operation by the Staunton Police Department that targeted suspected online child sex predators has resulted in the arrests of 16 men, a press release said.

The following suspects were arrested and charged:

— Jeffrey Wine, 60, of Staunton, is charged with four counts of online solicitation of a minor and one count of attempted indecent liberties with a minor.

— Luis Betancourt, 59, of New Market, is charged with five counts of online solicitation of a minor.

— Robert J. Kendrick, 57, of Crozet, is charged with four counts of online solicitation of a minor and one count of attempted indecent liberties with a minor.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

— Jason S. Smith Jr., 28, of Mount Solon, is charged with two counts of online solicitation of a minor and one count of attempted indecent liberties with a minor.

— Julio Fernando Arriaza-Sanabria, 40, of Richmond, is charged with five counts of online solicitation of a minor.

— Johnny McCoy, 25, of Palmyra, is charged with one count of online solicitation of a minor and one count of attempted indecent liberties with a minor.

— Walter Martinez Guitierrez, 29, of Roanoke, is charged with two counts of online solicitation of a minor and one count of attempted indecent liberties with a minor.

— Gary McDorman, 49, of Rockingham, is charged with three counts of online solicitation of a minor and one count of attempted indecent liberties with a minor.

— Ronald W. Keiter, 47, of Del Ray, West Virginia, is charged with two counts of online solicitation of a minor and one count of attempted indecent liberties with a minor.

— Charles Peregoy, 63, of Cumberland, is charged with two counts of online solicitation of a minor and one count of attempted indecent liberties with a minor.

— Roberto Amaya Crespin, 33, of Manassas, is charged with two counts of online solicitation of a minor and one count of attempted indecent liberties with a minor.

— Michael D. Penley, 30, of Fredericksburg, is charged with two counts of online solicitation of a minor and one count of attempted indecent liberties with a minor.

— Joshua G. Shupe, 43, of Fredericksburg, is charged with 17 counts of online solicitation of a minor and one count of attempted indecent liberties with a minor.

— Tony Russell, 52, of Waynesboro, is charged with 10 counts of online solicitation of a minor.

— Gary Allen Moats, 51, of Wirtz, is charged with three counts of online solicitation of a minor and one count of attempted indecent liberties with a minor.

— David M. Hamilton, 41, of Harrisonburg, is charged with four counts of online solicitation of a minor.

Connection to Star Wars' George Lucas leads to new sound system at Staunton's Arcadia

Man with local ties charged with murder in Rockingham County double homicide

Brad Zinn is the cops, courts and breaking news reporter at The News Leader. Have a news tip? Or something that needs investigating? You can email reporter Brad Zinn (he/him) at bzinn@newsleader.com. You can also follow him on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Sixteen suspects arrested in covert online sting operation in Staunton