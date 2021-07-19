Sixth of 18 inmates charged in Cambria County Prison riot enters guilty plea

Jul. 19—EBENSBURG — The sixth of 18 inmates charged in an October riot at the Cambria County Prison entered a guilty plea in Cambria County Court on Monday.

Evan Paul Whited, 49, pleaded guilty Monday before Judge David J. Tulowitzki in the Oct. 2 incident where the district attorney's office said Whited refused to comply with the lockdown that was occurring. At the time, the DA's office said, he tied bed sheets together to prevent entry to the area.

Whited is scheduled to be sentenced at 9 a.m. on Sept. 17. He is currently housed in the Cambria County Prison.

Warden Christian Smith said the riot was apparently triggered by high tensions and changes to meal procedures resulting from an outbreak of COVID-19 at the prison.

Whited, Cameron Cinko, Irish McCall, Quadir Neal, Malik Byers, Stephen Apostolu, David McCaulley, Ricky Mason, Jared Nyman, Jesse Ginter, Ali Hassan, Alexis Brolin, Joshua Quigley, Chad Lawhead, Logan McTavish, Jonathan Bierly, Andrew Colvin and Seth Long each have been charged with riot, conspiracy to commit riot, failure to disperse and disorderly conduct, according to a statement from District Attorney Greg Neugebauer's office at the time.

Whited, Cinko, McCall, Neal, Byers, Apostolu, McCaulley, Mason, Nyman, Ginter and Hassan were also charged with institutional vandalism.

Mason entered a plea and was sentencd to 1 to 12 months of confinement. Apostolu, Cinko and Bierly entered pleas and are awaiting sentencing. Neal and Lawhead are schedule to enter pleas on Wednesday.