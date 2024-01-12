Sixth Annual Michiana Regional Seed Swap set for Jan. 20

Jan. 11—GOSHEN — Local residents can connect with fellow gardeners and plant enthusiasts at Merry Lea Environmental Learning Center of Goshen College's sixth annual Michiana Regional Seed Swap this winter.

This networking and educational event is for local residents seeking to exchange and learn about seeds, a news release stated. Participants can trade or acquire seeds, learn about seed saving techniques and gardening practices, browse resource tables and vendors, and connect with other gardeners.

This free event is open to the public and will take place Jan. 20 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Goshen College's Church-Chapel, 1900 S. Main St.

All are welcome, from first-time gardeners to experienced growers, including children and families. Two food vendors including Tacos El Portal will be present from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. as well as various baked goods from 9:30 a.m. until sold out.

"A seed swap supports the biodiversity of crops grown in our region," said John Sherck, a local seed grower and swap contributor in the release. "Exchanging seeds helps us create a 'living seed bank' of vegetables, grains, flowers and herbs that are regionally adapted to our area."

Throughout the event, there will be educational sessions for participants to attend. Topics such as "The Science of our Mother Corn: A Case Study of the Adaptation of Northern Mexican Corn in Michigan," Propagating Native Seeds the Easy Way, and Myaamia Connection to the Land will be discussed. Among the speakers will be Cyndy García-Weyandt, John Brittenham, Doug Peconge and Dani Tippman.

Herb, vegetable and flower seeds will be available through sales, trades and free of cost thanks to generous donations. Participants are not required to bring seeds to the event but are encouraged to do so if they have them.

Everyone is welcome to come for the duration of the event or to just drop in, the release added.

Additional details about the educational sessions, vendors, sponsors, event details and FAQs can be found at goshen.edu/merrylea/seedswap.

Merry Lea is located just south of Wolf Lake, halfway between Goshen and Fort Wayne. Directions and updates are available at goshen.edu/merrylea or the Merry Lea Facebook page.