Sixth death from listeria outbreak in NHS sandwiches, Public Health England confirms

A sixth person has died from a listeria infection after eating NHS sandwiches, Public Health England (PHE) has confirmed, as they continue to investigate whether more people have died at dozens of trusts.

In June, public health officials said five seriously ill patients had died, and nine more infected, after eating food which contained the deadly bacteria listeria.

On Thursday they confirmed that one of the nine patients infected has now died.

PHE said it was continuing to test all samples of listeria on an ongoing basis to check if they are linked to this outbreak.

“Our investigations continue and the public should be reassured that the risk continues to be low,” PHE said in a statement released today.

The new death occurred at Western Sussex Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust while the original deaths occurred at Manchester Royal Infirmary and Aintree Hospital in Liverpool.

All those who died had been given sandwiches supplied by The Good Food Chain, a company based in Stone, Staffordshire, whose Whole Lotta Good brand was developed specifically for hospitals.

The company ceased production temporarily, although The Food Standards Agency allowed them to resume at the end of June.

The same strain of listeria was identified in meat produced by North Country Cooked Meats, which was used in some of the sandwiches sold by the Good Food Chain.

An investigation is underway into North Country's supply chain and examining historical detections of listeria.

Experts had warned that more people could be infected because of the long incubation period of listeria. The bacteria can lie dormant for up to 70 days and sandwiches were not withdrawn from the NHS until May 25th after investigators realised they had been eaten by all three of the victims.

Some 43 out of the 135 NHS trusts were supplied by The Good Food Chain and they have been placed on alert for cases of listeriosis, which can lead to deadly sepsis and meningitis. In pregnant women it can also cause miscarriage and be passed on to the unborn child.