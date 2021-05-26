'Sixth form notes on a whiteboard?' How the internet reacted to Dominic Cummings's pandemic Plan B

Dominic Cummings tweeted a picture of a whiteboard an hour before his Select Committee appearance sending Twitter users into a frenzy

An hour before his long-awaited Select Committee appearance today, Dominic Cummings tweeted an intriguing picture of a whiteboard that depicted the Government's coronavirus 'Plan B'.

The internet quickly got to work trying to decipher the cryptic messages scrawled across the board, with some amusing effect.

Before long the "first sketch" of a plan to send the country into lockdown and "avoid NHS collapse" was turned into a series of memes.

Here are the best takes, as the photo continues to gain traction across the web.

Many familiar with end-of-the-world disaster films said they were surprised by the level of technology used at a Government level. Some expected "computers and flashing screens" but noted that the reality is far less glamorous - and not a far cry from that used in schools.

This is what the governing of this country comes down to - sixth form notes on a whiteboard? You couldn't make it up! https://t.co/YXrxpBRwlN — Fi 🌱🌸🌱 (@Fibutton) May 26, 2021

In Hollywood films, a pandemic decision room would be all computers and flashing screens. In reality, it’s some stuff on a whiteboard. https://t.co/4xp6iSPLgM — Dermot Murnaghan (@DermotMurnaghan) May 26, 2021

Some users mocked the chaotic presentation of the whiteboard. Twitter user Scott Colvin wrote that one "astonishing detail" had been missed - the need for snacks.

Astonishing detail on the Dominic Cummings whiteboard which everyone seems to have missed pic.twitter.com/We3ni5WMJP — Scott Colvin (@scottcolvin) May 26, 2021

While many just poked fun at Mr Cummings' eccentric style, comparing him to Mac in an episode of It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia.

It's certain that the hearing itself will provide many more memes for social media users to enjoy.