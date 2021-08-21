Sixth-Gen Camaro Z/28 Almost Had C8 Z06 Power

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

It’s okay to cry…

As we’ve noted many times before, the 6th-gen Chevy Camaro has been suffering badly when it comes to sales. Many have argued it’s an excellent muscle car that’s just not appreciated, largely because of the styling, but that’s a discussion for another time. The focus of this article is to discuss a recent report from MotorTrend which claims there almost was a 6th-gen Camaro Z/28with the C8 Corvette Z06’s flat-plane crank V8.

Check out the design ideas GM is kicking around for the 7th-gen Camaro here.

It’s okay to cry over the realization such a muscle car could’ve existed and now apparently won’t. Also, if true, this isn’t the first time GM has passed on the concept for an amazing performance car or failed to execute one properly. Although other automakers certainly are guilty of the same sins.

Making this claim even worse is the fact this would-be 6th-gen Camaro Z/28 would be offered with a manual transmission. It literally would’ve been the only way to enjoy the flat-plane crank V8 with 3 pedals instead of 2, for those who care about that sort of thing. Talk about a punch in the gut.

photo credit: GM

The reason cited for GM not pulling the trigger on this is a real kicker: the 6th-gen Camaro is too ugly. Yep, that’s right, consumers aren’t buying them because of looks, not because of a lack of performance. We think there are probably a few more reasons, but styling is definitely one of them.

Now, this MotorTrend report doesn’t cite a named source, it only says some anonymous person inside GM called “Deep Burble” passed on this info. It’s always good to be skeptical of anonymous sources for several reasons, so don’t think this means for sure GM was even considering such a move or that it’s entirely off the table. In other words, if you want to see such a 6th gen Z/28 become reality, getting all your buddies together to harass GM about it could help make it a reality. After all, there are instances of enthusiasts pressuring automakers to change decisions which were supposedly already set in stone.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.