Sixth homicide charged filed against parade suspect





The suspect in the Wisconsin Christmas parade attack had a sixth homicide charge filed against him on Monday.

The court filing gives Darrell Brooks a sixth intentional homicide charge for the death of a child after Brooks allegedly drove his SUV through a Christmas parade in Waukesha earlier in November, NBC News reported.

Brooks drove through the parade and rammed his vehicle into a parade float, striking numerous parade goers.

His actions resulted in six deaths and more than 40 injuries, many of which required medical attention.

Brooks has a criminal history and was involved in "some kind of disturbance" before the incident at the parade, police said.

Brooks was initially charged with five counts of first degree intentional homicide. His bail is set at $5 million as some have tried to raise money to get him out of jail.

GoFundMe took down the donation page whose goal was to raise the $5 million to get Brooks out of jail, saying the fundraiser violated the company's terms of service.