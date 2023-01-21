Sixth man arrested, 4 more dogs saved as Seaford dogfighting investigation continues

A continued investigation into dogfighting in Sussex County has led to the arrest of a sixth man after state officials said four dogs were rescued from his home.

The arrest comes after Delaware State Police and the Delaware Office of Animal Welfare raided a Seaford residence earlier this month, on the 26000 block of Lonesome Road.

The man, who is from Laurel, was identified as the person who fled the scene where five men were arrested and 13 dogs were saved, according to officials in a news release from the Delaware Office of Animal Welfare.

Animal Welfare officers recently obtained a search and seizure warrant for the Laurel man’s home and took four more dogs. Two of the dogs were chained up behind the home with “injuries consistent with dog fighting,” officials said.

In total, 18 dogs have been rescued from this investigation. Three other dogs have died, and two have been adopted, the Office of Animal Welfare said in a statement.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information regarding this case should contact OAW at (302) 255-4646.

