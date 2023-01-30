Sixth Memphis officer relieved of duty in connection to Tyre Nichols death

A sixth officer has been relieved of duty in connection to the beating of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man who died after being beaten by five police officers after a traffic stop on Jan. 7.

Preston Hemphill, who was hired in 2018, has been relieved of his duties as an ongoing investigation continues, the Associated Press reported Monday. Disciplinary action taken against Hemphill was not immediately released to the public because he was not fired. The department usually releases information about officers who are relieved of duty once an investigation concludes,

Hemphill, who is white, is the sixth officer to be identified in connection to the death of Nichols.

The other five officers – Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr. and Justin Smith – were fired on Jan. 20 and have since been charged with second-degree murder, two counts of official misconduct, two counts of aggravated kidnapping, one count of official oppression and one count of aggravated assault.

The Memphis Police Department initially said Nichols was pulled over for reckless driving, but Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn Davis has since said there has been no evidence to corroborate this claim.

Graphic video footage released on Friday showed the initial stop officers conducted as Nichols was driving and the beating that ensued shortly thereafter.

The footage showed an unnamed officer, who is white, who was also involved in the altercation. When Nichols escaped from the officer, the officer can be heard saying “I hope they stomp his a—.”

A civil rights investigation into the death of Nichols is now underway.

This story was updated at 12:19.

