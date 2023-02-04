Sixth Memphis police officer fired after death of Tyre Nichols

A sixth Memphis police officer has been fired in connection with the violent arrest and death of Tyre Nichols last month, the department announced Friday.

Memphis police said that former officer Preston Hemphill was fired after a "thorough review" found that he violated "multiple department policies," including "personal conduct" and "truthfulness."

Earlier this week, Hemphill was one of two more officers who were placed on administrative leave in connection with the Nichols' case. The other officer has not been identified.

Bodycam and surveillance video showed the 29-year-old Nichols being violently assaulted during a traffic stop on Jan. 7. He died three days later from his injuries, on Jan. 10.

FILE -- Memphis Police Department officer Preston Hemphill poses at a graduation ceremony for the 97th Crisis Intervention Class in Memphis, Tennessee, on July 21, 2022. / Credit: Memphis Police Department via Reuters

In a statement Monday, the department said Hemphill "has been under investigation as he participated in the initial traffic stop and the use of a TASER."

Hemphill is one of now six officers who have been fired in connection with the Nichols' arrest. The other five have been charged with second-degree murder.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

Polar vortex brings sub-zero temperatures to Northeast

Veteran anonymously paid for people's medicine for a decade

Police arrest man in case of missing Dallas Zoo monkeys