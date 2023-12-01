Sixth Miami Hurricanes football player enters NCAA transfer portal

He came to the University of Miami as a vaunted four-star defensive lineman out of Jacksonville Oakleaf High, the same school that produced former Canes star and current Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Shaq Quarterman.

But Hurricanes defensive end Chantz Williams, a 6-4, 255-pound fourth-year junior, announced Thursday that he is entering the NCAA transfer portal. He becomes the sixth Hurricane and second defensive end who will transfer.

“I have entered my name into the transfer portal,’’ Williams posted on the social media platform X. “Thank you Miami.’’

Not including Williams’ first redshirt season, when he played in two games and had two tackles, Williams’ numbers progressively decreased each season. In 2021, he had 17 tackles, 2 1/2 sacks, two pass breakups, two quarterback hurries and a forced fumble in 12 games.

In 2022, Williams had 13 tackles, 2 1/2 tackles for loss and a fumble recovery in 12 games.

And this season, he had eight tackles, half a tackle for loss and a pass breakup in 11 games.

The other Hurricanes who will enter the portal, which opens its 30-day window on Monday: quarterback Tyler Van Dyke, receiver Frank Ladson, defensive end Jahfari Harvey, running back Don Chaney Jr. and linebacker Corey Flagg Jr.