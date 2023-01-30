Sixth MPD officer relieved of duty at start of Tyre Nichols internal investigation

A sixth Memphis Police officer has been placed on leave in connection with the death of Tyre Nichols, the 29-year-old driver who died after a traffic stop.

Officer Preston Hemphill was placed on leave, a spokesperson for MPD confirmed to The Commercial Appeal Monday morning. The spokesperson confirmed Hemphill, who was hired by MPD in 2018, has been on leave since the beginning of the investigation.

In its initial narrative, MPD said the officers involved had been relieved of duty, but did not say how many officers that was. The police department again declined to give a total number of officers, when confirming Hemphill's leave Monday.

Memphis police declined to specify the reasons for Hemphill being placed on leave. Hemphill has not been charged with a crime.

The department did not respond the The Commercial Appeal's question as to whether or not Hemphill was part of the SCORPION Unit, a specialized unit that focused on concentrating officers in areas with high crime. Five former officers have been charged in Nichols' death were on assignment with the unit on Jan. 7. The unit is now permanently disbanded and under investigation.

Those five former officers were fired Jan. 20 as a result of MPD's internal investigation into the events that preceded Nichols' death. They were indicted about a week later and now face second-degree murder charges, along with assault and kidnapping charges.

The Commercial Appeal confirmed Monday afternoon that Hemphill had retained defense attorney Lee Gerald.

"I can confirm that I represent Memphis Police Officer Preston Hemphill, who was the third officer at the initial stop of Mr. Nichols. Video one is his body cam footage," Gerald told The Commercial Appeal in an email statement. "As per departmental regulations, Officer Hemphill activated his body cam. He was never present at the second scene. He is cooperating with officials in this investigation."

In the body camera footage, that was taken from Hemphill's point of view according to Gerald, officers can be heard yelling at Nichols to get out of his car before they are seen forcibly removing him from the car in body camera footage from the scene of the initial traffic stop.

Officers hold Nichols down and are hit by pepper spray that was deployed by another officer. The camera shakes as Nichols runs and an officer, that Gerald identified as Hemphill, shoots at him with a taser.

After a brief chase, Hemphill, who is white, stops running after Nichols, turns back and can be heard saying, "I hope they stomp his ass."

The Commercial Appeal asked Gerald if he anticipates Hemphill being charged with a crime. He did not respond to that question.

He also did not respond to a question asking if Hemphill was part of the SCORPION Unit.

The FBI is also investigating the circumstances of Nichols' death.

Nichols died Jan. 10, three days after he was beaten and then hospitalized.

