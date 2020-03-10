Sixth person dies in United Kingdom from coronavirus

LONDON, March 10 (Reuters) - A sixth person has died from coronavirus in the United Kingdom, health authorities said on Tuesday.

"Sadly, we can confirm that a man who was being cared for at Watford General Hospital, and had tested positive for COVID-19, has died," a West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust spokesman said.

"The patient, who died in the evening of Monday March 9, was in his early 80s and had underlying health conditions," the spokesman said. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Michael Holden)