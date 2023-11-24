Sixth Street bar helps those in need on Thanksgiving

AUSTIN, Texas - The doors at Friends Bar on Sixth Street were open on Thanksgiving for "Friends-giving," an event that helps those in need.

"I think Friendsgiving has probably been very common with social media and everything, that and doing something, trying to give back a little bit, the name of our bar kind of feels like it comes together organically," bartender Thomas Baker said.

Timothy Husband heard about it when staff went out to tell people.

"It's good to reach out and connect," he said. "It's not just Thanksgiving, good people... they treat the homeless right."

He came for some food and a blanket.

"This is my breakfast, this is my first meal of the day, and it wasn't coming from anywhere else, thanks to Friends," he said.

MORE HOLIDAY NEWS

People at the bar had the option to donate. Staff members and volunteers brought in food, clothes, and care packages.

Volunteer Ryan Keen helps out every year. This year, he served hot meals.

"I just like to help the community to be honest," he said. "It's a great feeling. I absolutely love it."

"Always feels great of course," Baker said.

For Husband, he's glad this Thanksgiving is a little different.

"I'm usually out in the middle of nowhere, Thanksgiving is definitely a time that causes overwhelming gratitude sometimes because people kind of connect a little bit, they look a little further," he said.