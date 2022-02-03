Sixth suspect arrested in mass shooting on New Year’s Eve in Gulfport, police say

The sixth person arrested in a mass shooting on New Year’s Eve that left four people dead and three others injured is now in custody in Harrison County, Gulfport police confirmed Thursday morning.

Latavion Devon Bland, 20, had been picked up in Texas on Jan. 27. He was held at Fort Bend correctional facility pending extradition back to Mississippi to face charges here.

He was booked into the Harrison County jail on Wednesday night and is being held without bond.

The mass shooting took place at a residence on Lewis Avenue in west Gulfport, where a group of people gathered to celebrate the end of 2021.

A Gulfport police officer later testified that the shooting started after two the homicide victims got into an argument and shot one another.

Also in custody on murder and other charges are:

Mario Clark, 23, arrested on one count of second-degree murder and two counts of shooting into a dwelling.

Vincent Jaquan Armstrong, 18, arrested on one count of second-degree murder and two counts of shooting into a dwelling.

Khalid Williams, 26, arrested on one count of second-degree murder, two counts of shooting into a dwelling and one count of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Isavian O’Terry Rayshun Preston, arrested on one count each of first-degree murder and second-degree murder

Breanna Necole Riley, 23, arrested on one count of hindering prosecution or apprehension of another for conduct constituting a felony.

The victims of the shooting have been identified as Corey Dubose, 23; Aubrey Lewis, 22; Sedrick McCord, 28; and Nathaniel Harris, 52.