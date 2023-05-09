Sixth suspect charged as accessory to Boysville murder

A sixth suspect has been arrested in connection to the murder of a young woman whose body was found in the abandoned Boysville Juvenile Detention Center in Frenchtown Township.

Alexander Robert Feko, a 26-year-old man from Detroit Beach, has been charged with three counts of accessory after the fact to a felony and one count of tampering with evidence, according to Michigan State Police. A probable cause conference is scheduled for Wednesday, May 10, in Monroe County District Court before Judge Michael C. Brown.

Feko is being held at the Monroe County Jail on a $75,000 bond, according to online jail records.

Previous story: Person found dead at abandoned Boysville Juvenile Detention Center

Previous story: 3 arrested in death of woman whose body was found at old Boysville facility

Kayla Sedoskey, a 23-year-old with a young son, was found murdered March 2 at the abandoned Boysville facility. Five other suspects have been arrested in relation to her death on charges of open murder and conspiracy to commit open murder: Sierra Nicole Bemis, 23; Brin David Westley Smith, 20; and Kaylyn Ramsey, 32, as well as two suspects who are awaiting extradition from North Carolina, state police said in a news release. The identities of the suspects in North Carolina are being withheld pending extradition and arraignment.

Bemis, Smith and Ramsey also are scheduled for probable cause hearings Wednesday before Brown. All three are being held in the Monroe County Jail, Smith and Ramsey on $1 million bonds and Bemis on a $500,000 bond.

An open murder charge allows a jury to decide the degree of murder should the case go to trial. First-degree murder, which involves premeditation, is punishable by life in prison without parole. Second-degree murder is punishable by up to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

The Monroe County Prosecutor’s Office is still reviewing the case for possible charges against other suspects, state police said.

Anyone with information relating to Sedoskey’s death is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Michael Peterson at 734-242-3500.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Sixth suspect charged as accessory to Boysville murder