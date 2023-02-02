Sixth suspect charged in fatal shooting

Parks

A sixth teen accused of having involvement in a fatal drive-by shooting has been arrested.

Tyquavious Johnson, 18, of Shelby, was arrested Friday in Rutherford County, with the help of the U.S. Marshall’s Service.

According to investigators, Johnson had been on the run, wanted in the shooting death of 19-year-old Jemari Parks.

Parks, of Shelby, was outside a house in the 1900 block of Petty Road in Kingstown, at about 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4, when a vehicle pulled up, shots were fired, and Parks was struck twice. He was taken to Atrium Health Cleveland where he died from his injuries.

The motive for the shooting is still under investigation, according to Lt. John McIntyre with the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office, but they were acquaintances.

Three of the six males charged with first-degree murder are under the age of 18, so their names are not being released.

In addition to Johnson, Dontarius Cansler, 18, of Shelby, and Nyjrek Chatman, 18, Gaffney, South Carolina, have also been charged with first-degree murder.

In addition to the murder charge, each of the three teens is charged with discharge a weapon into an occupied property and felony conspiracy.

Cansler is also charged with resisting a public officer.

Johnson is also charged with financial card fraud.

With all the recent shootings, it’s especially troubling when young people are involved, McIntyre said.

“I personally think it’s a senseless loss of life... They should be able to work these issues out,” he said.

According to his obituary, Parks graduated high school early and was working in Cleveland County.

The obituary read, "I could go on and on. He had love for all that came across his path, and there was not a time ya'll didn't cut up or laugh with him."

