Sixth suspect in sprawling homicide case arrested

Jan. 11—A sixth suspect in the slaying of Adan Ponce-Galdeano was arrested Tuesday evening at an Allsup's store after an informant told Santa Fe County sheriff's detectives he would be at a location on Agua Fria Street.

Edgar Herrera, 31, was the last person at large in the sprawling homicide case, which investigators believe could be related to debts and drug trafficking. He is charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and tampering with evidence, according to online court records.

Sheriff's office spokesman Juan Ríos said detectives were conducting a "sex offender registration surveillance operation" when an informant reached out and told them Herrera would be at the Allsup's at 2640 Agua Fria St. at a certain time. He said Herrera was taken into custody at about 8:30 p.m. without incident and surrendered immediately after being approached by deputies.

He was booked into the Santa Fe County jail at 12:17 a.m. Wednesday, according to the facility's online records.

An affidavit for Herrera's arrest warrant filed Dec. 22 in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court describes how Michael Sweeney and Manuel Rios Alderete set up a meeting with Ponce-Galdeano in late November at Sweeney's house. Sweeney is said to have invited numerous other men to his home, provided them with guns and instructed them to hide throughout the residence. Sweeney and Rios Alderete have both been arrested.

"The plan was to talk to [Ponce-Galdeano] or 'take him out' like a 'cartel hit,' " according to the affidavit.

Ponce-Galdeano was shot multiple times and suffocated with a plastic bag after the meeting soured.

After the killing, Herrera is accused of helping wrap Ponce-Galdeano's body in a rug with fellow suspect Angelo Martinez, according to an affidavit for Herrera's arrest warrant.

Ríos said the homicide case is open and ongoing in spite of the arrests of all six suspects charged in the killing. Others are named in court documents filed against the main suspects in Ponce-Galdeano's death who could face charges.

"It's fluid," Ríos said. "There is a possibility that as investigators contact other people, check up on new leads, that other people could be charged and arrested."