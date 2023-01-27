Sixth teen pleads guilty in March 2022 fatal shooting outside East High

Another of the 10 teens charged in a fatal March 7 drive-by shooting outside Des Moines' East High School has pleaded guilty.

Braulio Hernandez-Salas, 17, pleaded guilty to two counts of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a class C felony. The other charges against him, which included first-degree murder, attempted murder and willful injury causing serious injury, will be dropped as a part of a plea deal, prosecutors said

He now faces up to 20 years in prison and potential deportation due to his immigration status.

In court Friday morning, Hernandez-Salas said he decided to plead guilty "to take responsibility of (his) actions."

Hernandez-Salas was the sixth among the defendants to plead guilty in the shooting in front of the school that killed 15-year-old Jose David Lopez, who was not a student there, and seriously injured two others who were: Jessica Lopez, 16, and Kemery Ortega, 18.

A criminal complaint shows police surveillance video recorded the suspects in a Mercedes, a Ford Fusion and a Ford F-150 leaving an address on 23rd Street shortly before the shooting and returning soon after.

Investigators found 27 spent shell casings at the scene and another 15 in the three vehicles. Police believe the defendants used six firearms in the shootings, which they described as gang-related.

A sentencing hearing for Hernandez-Salas is scheduled for Feb. 22.

Where the other defendants' East High shooting cases stand

With Hernandez-Salas's plea, six teens so far have pleaded guilty in in the case while two await trial or future pleas in adult court. Two more are being tried in juvenile court.

Kevin Martinez, 17, pleaded guilty to two counts of intimidation with a dangerous weapon. The first to be sentenced, he received 20 years in prison.

Henry Valladares Amaya, 18, pleaded guilty in October to second-degree murder and two counts of willful injury causing a serious injury.

Gumaro Marquez-Jacobo, 19, pleaded guilty to being an accessory after the fact, providing a pistol to a person under 21, and being a person ineligible to carry a dangerous weapon. He faces up to four years in prison.

Romeo Perdomo, 17, is expected to appear in court on Feb. 21 for a plea and sentencing hearing. He previously pleaded not guilty to one count of first-degree murder, two counts willful injury and two counts of attempted murder.

Octavio Lopez, 17, has pleaded not guilty and is awaiting trial in adult court on one charge each of first-degree murder, two counts willful injury and two counts of attempted murder.

Cases for Nyang Chamdual and Alex Perdomo, who were 14 and 15 years old, respectively, at the time of the shooting, are being adjudicated in juvenile court.

Francesca Block is a breaking news reporter at the Des Moines Register. Reach her at FBlock@registermedia.com or on Twitter at @francescablock3.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Sixth out of 10 teens plead guilty in fatal East High shooting