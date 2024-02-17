Will the sixth try be the one for Braintree High School?

BRAINTREE – The town will try again to enter the state's school building program to replace or renovate Braintree High School.

The school committee voted Monday night to authorize School Superintendent James Lee to submit a statement of interest to the Massachusetts School Building Authority. The town council also needs to approve the application, which must be submitted by April 12.

Lee said this will be the sixth time in as many years that the town has submitted an application for the half-century-old high school building.

"Hopefully, we'll get some good news," Lee said.

The authority will announce in December the projects it accepts.

He noted that the amount the building authority contributes to construction projects has been decreasing and is currently in the 40% range. He said the voters would most likely have to approve a debt exclusion for the project, which exempts principal and interest payments for borrowings on the project from Proposition 2½ property tax limits.

In 2020, voters approved $1 million for a feasibility study of the high school, which is a requirement once the project is accepted into the school building authority's program.

The application cites two reasons for the project:: energy conservation and "replacement of or addition to an obsolete building in order to provide for a full range of programs consistent with state and approved local requirements."

Competition is expected to be intense again this year for school building aid. In 2023, 63 projects from 52 school districts were submitted to the authority. There were 20 that were accepted.

In a Dec. 13 letter to then-Mayor Charles Kokoros, school building authority Chief Executive Officer James MacDonald and Executive Director Mary Pichetti said the authority accepts projects with "the greatest and most urgent needs."

Reach Fred Hanson at fhanson@patriotledger.com.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Braintree to ask state to help pay for high school replacement