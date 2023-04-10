Sixty guns stolen from Macon pawn shop in commercial burglary Wednesday, police say

A pair of masked burglars stole 60 guns from a Macon pawn shop Wednesday, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

The two assailants broke into Howard’s Pawn and Jewelry, located on Mercer University Drive, in the early hours of Wednesday morning by making a large hole in the brick wall of a storage room, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office, though it was unclear how they broke through the wall.

The two began throwing several guns into dark garbage bags after they came through the wall at about 3 a.m., according to an incident report obtained by the Telegraph. The pair stole guns from the stock shelf as well as from a box behind the counter in the storage room, the report said.

The robbery lasted close to 20 minutes, according to the report, which said the two burglars left the building at 3:18 a.m. The pair also dropped several guns on the floor as they fled the scene, the report said.

Howard’s Pawn gave deputies an inventory list that showed the burglars took 60 guns from the store, the statement said. Investigators asked for public help finding the masked men, who were caught on video cameras during the robbery.

It was unclear if the burglars took any other items in addition to the guns. No one was injured during the break-in.

Anyone with information of the identity of these suspects or information in reference to this burglary is asked to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.