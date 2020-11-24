SINGAPORE, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprise Asia is pleased to present an impressive list of sixty-one outstanding award recipients at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2020 Regional Edition. These leading figures have set and proven themselves consistent and exceptional entrepreneurial spirit in going above and beyond expectations during this unprecedented year.

Sixty-one Prominent Business Leaders and Organisations Lauded at The Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2020 Regional Edition

Established in 2007, APEA recognises outstanding entrepreneurs and organisation representing the best the industry has to offer. An initiative by Enterprise Asia, the region's leading NGO, APEA is the largest regional recognition programme, with over 3,000 nominations received each year, and less than one-tenth of that receiving the awards in all 14 markets.

This year, Enterprise Asia has rebranded its flagship programme – APEA, from Asia Pacific Entrepreneurship Awards to Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards with two additional enterprise awarding categories - Inspirational Brand Award and Fast Enterprise Award in bid to further recognise championing enterprises in strong reputation and thriving growth. This brings APEA to a total of four awarding categories – Master Entrepreneur, Corporate Excellence, Inspirational Brand, and Fast Enterprise.

Due to the impact of the pandemic, APEA 2020 Regional Edition was commenced virtually on 20 November 2020 with the theme of 'Accelerating Growth Beyond Borders'. The theme objective is to unlock boundaries and shifting businesses to move beyond adaption and lead with impact. The APEA has gathered distinguished business leaders and organisations across 14 countries and markets into one unparalleled platform in fostering the continuity of sustainable entrepreneur growth in Asia.

With Corporate Excellence Award category winning recipients leading with 40% out of the four award categories have further shown that enterprises has demonstrated effective organisational capability to deliver consistent business results during this unprecedented year. Even in difficult times, these organisations have remained committed and aligned to their employees, stakeholders as well as their organisational purpose and values.

"During such turbulent times, it can be tempting to forgo social responsibility for a business model that focuses solely on the bottom line," said Richard Tsang, President at Enterprise Asia. "What we have to realise is that today, having a purpose and building a sustainable, profitable business go hand in hand."

Richard added, "In this situation of crisis, people – consumers, investors, everyone, are looking for inspiration and leadership now more than ever. Without standing for something, you can't inspire or lead. It is purpose-driven companies that are proving more resilient and also leading the way forward."

Among the notable winners of the APEA 2020 Regional Edition include Dennis Anthony Uy, CEO of Converge ICT Solutions Inc. from the Philippines, Hoe Kian Choon, CEO of CUCKOO International (MAL) Sdn Bhd from Malaysia; Chanin Vanijwongse, CEO of Habitat Group Co., Ltd. from Thailand and David Chiem, Founder, CEO & Executive Chairman of MindChamps PreSchool Limited from Singapore under the Master Entrepreneur Category;

Further esteemed winning organisations are NU SKIN Enterprises Hong Kong, LLC from Hong Kong, Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd from India, Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation (RCBC) and UHS Essential Health Philippines, Inc from the Philippines under the Inspirational Brand Category; Lead8 Hong Kong Limited from Hong Kong, Prince Bank PLC from Cambodia and White Cloak Technologies, Inc from the Philippines under the Fast Enterprise Category; Aditya Birla Capital Limited from India, Aerospace Industrial Development Corporation from Taiwan, AIA Company Limited from Thailand, Arvato Systems Malaysia Sdn Bhd from Malaysia, BDO Unibank, Inc from the Philippines and Engro Fertilizers Limited from Pakistan under the Corporate Excellence Category.

APEA 2020 Regional Edition is supported by All India Association of Industries, India Thai Chamber of Commerce, Malaysian Chamber of Commerce (Hong Kong & Macau) Limited, Singapore-Thai Chamber of Commerce, The Chamber of Hong Kong Listed Companies. PR Newswire as the Official News Release Distribution Partner, Avanguardia Group Sdn Bhd as the Official Production Partner, BusinessWorld, Commercial Times, Esquire Philippines, Hong Kong Economic Times, Kumparan, Indonesia, SME Magazine, The Asian Entrepreneur, and The Nation as media partners.

RECIPIENT LIST OF ASIA PACIFIC ENTERPRISE AWARDS 20 20 REGIONAL EDITION

MASTER ENTREPRENEUR CATEGORY NAME DESIGNATION, ORGANISATION AND INDUSTRY COUNTRY AND REGION Dato' Sri Liew Kok Leong Group Executive Director ARB Berhad Telecommunications & ICT Industry Malaysia Andres Pira Founder & Chief Executive Officer Blue Horizon Developments Co., Ltd. Property Development Industry Thailand Dennis Anthony Uy Chief Executive Officer Converge ICT Solutions Inc. Telecommunications & ICT Industry The Philippines Hoe Kian Choon Founder & Chief Executive Officer Cuckoo International (MAL) Sdn Bhd Consumer Goods Industry Malaysia Dr Victor Wong Hon Keung Chief Executive Officer Ego Finance Limited Financial Services Industry Hong Kong Sopacha Dhumrongpiyawut Chief Executive Officer Gunkul Engineering Public Company Limited (GUNKUL) Mining & Energy Industry Thailand Chanin Vanijwongse Chief Executive Officer Habitat Group Co., Ltd. Property Development Industry Thailand Antonio Chan Vice Chairman King Wai Group (Thailand) Public Company Limited Property Development Industry Thailand Christine Hau Co-Founder & Executive Director Lead8 Professional Business & Services Industry Hong Kong David Chiem Founder, Chief Executive Officer & Executive Chairman MindChamps PreSchool Limited Education & Training Industry Singapore Danny Luk General Manager of NU SKIN Hong Kong and Macau NU SKIN Enterprises Hong Kong, LLC Direct Selling Industry Hong Kong Steven Pun Chief Executive Officer Protech Electronics & Technology Limited Electrical & Electronic Industry Hong Kong Manish Mehan Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director thyssenkrupp Elevator (India) Pvt. Ltd. Engineering Industry India Choi Man Shing Chairman Vincent Medical Holdings Limited Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology Industry Hong Kong Donn Gamboa Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer White Cloak Technologies, Inc. Telecommunications & ICT Industry The Philippines Dato' Dr Ir Sr Tony Cheng Vice President Zhong Ao Home Group Limited Property Development Industry Hong Kong

FAST ENTERPRISE CATEGORY COMPANY INDUSTRY COUNTRY AND REGION B+W Builders Private Limited Construction Industry Singapore Biocare Manufacturing Sdn Bhd Healthcare, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industry Malaysia Chong Lek Engineering Works Sdn Bhd Construction Industry Malaysia Clement Shield (Security Specialist & Event Organiser) Limited Professional Business & Services Industry Hong Kong Global Stones Pvt Ltd Manufacturing Industry India ILLEGEAR Sdn Bhd Electrical & Electronic Industry Malaysia Lead8 Professional Business & Services Industry Hong Kong MODE Aesthetics Personal Services Industry Singapore Nilecon (Thailand) Co., Ltd. Professional Business & Services Industry Thailand Prince Bank PLC Financial Services Industry Cambodia SOCOE Sdn Bhd Telecommunications & ICT Industry Malaysia T ONE Capital Pte Ltd Professional & Business Services Industry Singapore Topserve Service Solutions, Inc. Professional Business & Services Industry The Philippines Wellaholic Pte Ltd Personal Services Industry Singapore White Cloak Technologies, Inc. Telecommunications & ICT Industry The Philippines

INSPIRATIONAL BRAND CATEGORY COMPANY INDUSTRY COUNTRY AND REGION 24/7 Customer Philippines Inc. Professional & Business Services Industry The Philippines ACM Landholdings, Inc. Property Development Industry The Philippines Blue Horizon Developments Co., Ltd. Property Development Industry Thailand CUCKOO International (MAL) Sdn Bhd Consumer Goods Industry Malaysia DEPO Auto Parts Ind. Co., Ltd. Manufacturing Industry Taiwan Genius Toy Taiwan Co., Ltd. Manufacturing Industry Taiwan Habitat Group Co., Ltd. Property Development Industry Thailand ILLEGEAR Sdn Bhd Electrical & Electronic Industry Malaysia Insular Health Care, Inc. Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology Industry The Philippines MindChamps PreSchool Limited Education & Training Industry Singapore Multisys Technologies Corporation Telecommunications & ICT Industry The Philippines NU SKIN Enterprises Hong Kong, LLC Direct Selling Industry Hong Kong Piaggio Vehicles Private Limited Automotive Industry India Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation (RCBC) Financial Services Industry The Philippines UHS Essential Health Philippines, Inc. Direct Selling Industry The Philippines

CORPORATE EXCELLENCE CATEGORY COMPANY INDUSTRY COUNTRY AND REGION ACM Landholdings, Inc. Property Development Industry The Philippines Aditya Birla Capital Limited Financial Services Industry India Aerospace Industrial Development Corporation Professional Business & Services Industry Taiwan AIA Company Limited Financial Services Industry Thailand Animoca Brands Corporation Limited Telecommunications & ICT Industry Hong Kong ARB Berhad Telecommunications & ICT Industry Malaysia Arvato Systems Malaysia Sdn Bhd Professional Business & Services Industry Malaysia Aspire Systems Pvt Ltd Telecommunications & ICT Industry India BDO Unibank, Inc. Financial Services Industry The Philippines Blue Horizon Developments Co., Ltd. Property Development Industry Thailand Clement Shield (Security Specialist & Event Organiser) Limited Professional Business & Services Industry Hong Kong EB Frozen Food Sdn Bhd Food & Beverages Industry Malaysia Electronics & Engineering Pte Ltd Electrical & Electronic Industry Singapore Engro Fertilizers Limited Manufacturing Industry Pakistan Everbest Soya Bean Products Sdn Bhd Food & Beverages Industry Malaysia Everise Holdings Pte Ltd Professional Business & Services Industry Singapore FrameMotion Studio Sdn Bhd Media & Entertainment Industry Malaysia Geo Energy Resources Limited Mining & Energy Industry Singapore Gunkul Engineering Public Company Limited (GUNKUL) Mining & Energy Industry Thailand Habitat Group Co., Ltd. Property Development Industry Thailand Indosat Ooredoo Telecommunications & ICT Industry Indonesia Inspiro Professional Business & Services Industry The Philippines Medialink Group Limited Media & Entertainment Industry Hong Kong Nu Infinity Sdn Bhd Professional Business & Services Industry Malaysia PT Palma Serasih Tbk Agriculture Industry Indonesia PT Wijaya Karya (Persero) Tbk. Construction Industry Indonesia Shrinkflex (Thailand) Public Company Limited Manufacturing Industry Thailand Titansoft Pte Ltd Telecommunications & ICT Industry Singapore Tricor Services Limited Professional Business & Services Industry Hong Kong Vincent Medical Holdings Limited Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology Industry Hong Kong

About Enterprise Asia

Enterprise Asia is a non-governmental organization in pursuit of creating an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine towards sustainable and progressive economic and social development within a world of economic equality. Its two pillars of existence are investment in people and responsible entrepreneurship. Enterprise Asia works with governments, NGOs and other organizations to promote competitiveness and entrepreneurial development, in uplifting the economic status of people across Asia and in ensuring a legacy of hope, innovation and courage for the future generation. For further information, visit www.enterpriseasia.org.

About Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards

Launched in 2007, the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards is the region's most prestigious awards for outstanding entrepreneurship, continuous innovation and sustainable leadership. The Award provides a platform for companies and governments to recognize entrepreneurial excellence, hence spurring greater innovation, fair business practices and growth in entrepreneurship. As a regional award, it groups together leading entrepreneurs as a powerful voice for entrepreneurship and serves as a by-invitation only networking powerhouse. The program has grown to encompass 14 countries and markets all over Asia. For further information, visit www.apea.asia

