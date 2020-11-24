Sixty-one Prominent Business Leaders and Organisations Lauded at The Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2020 Regional Edition

SINGAPORE, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprise Asia is pleased to present an impressive list of sixty-one outstanding award recipients at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2020 Regional Edition. These leading figures have set and proven themselves consistent and exceptional entrepreneurial spirit in going above and beyond expectations during this unprecedented year.

Established in 2007, APEA recognises outstanding entrepreneurs and organisation representing the best the industry has to offer. An initiative by Enterprise Asia, the region's leading NGO, APEA is the largest regional recognition programme, with over 3,000 nominations received each year, and less than one-tenth of that receiving the awards in all 14 markets.

This year, Enterprise Asia has rebranded its flagship programme – APEA, from Asia Pacific Entrepreneurship Awards to Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards with two additional enterprise awarding categories - Inspirational Brand Award and Fast Enterprise Award in bid to further recognise championing enterprises in strong reputation and thriving growth. This brings APEA to a total of four awarding categories – Master Entrepreneur, Corporate Excellence, Inspirational Brand, and Fast Enterprise.

Due to the impact of the pandemic, APEA 2020 Regional Edition was commenced virtually on 20 November 2020 with the theme of 'Accelerating Growth Beyond Borders'. The theme objective is to unlock boundaries and shifting businesses to move beyond adaption and lead with impact. The APEA has gathered distinguished business leaders and organisations across 14 countries and markets into one unparalleled platform in fostering the continuity of sustainable entrepreneur growth in Asia.

With Corporate Excellence Award category winning recipients leading with 40% out of the four award categories have further shown that enterprises has demonstrated effective organisational capability to deliver consistent business results during this unprecedented year. Even in difficult times, these organisations have remained committed and aligned to their employees, stakeholders as well as their organisational purpose and values.

"During such turbulent times, it can be tempting to forgo social responsibility for a business model that focuses solely on the bottom line," said Richard Tsang, President at Enterprise Asia. "What we have to realise is that today, having a purpose and building a sustainable, profitable business go hand in hand."

Richard added, "In this situation of crisis, people – consumers, investors, everyone, are looking for inspiration and leadership now more than ever. Without standing for something, you can't inspire or lead. It is purpose-driven companies that are proving more resilient and also leading the way forward."

Among the notable winners of the APEA 2020 Regional Edition include Dennis Anthony Uy, CEO of Converge ICT Solutions Inc. from the Philippines, Hoe Kian Choon, CEO of CUCKOO International (MAL) Sdn Bhd from Malaysia; Chanin Vanijwongse, CEO of Habitat Group Co., Ltd. from Thailand and David Chiem, Founder, CEO & Executive Chairman of MindChamps PreSchool Limited from Singapore under the Master Entrepreneur Category;

Further esteemed winning organisations are NU SKIN Enterprises Hong Kong, LLC from Hong Kong, Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd from India, Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation (RCBC) and UHS Essential Health Philippines, Inc from the Philippines under the Inspirational Brand Category; Lead8 Hong Kong Limited from Hong Kong, Prince Bank PLC from Cambodia and White Cloak Technologies, Inc from the Philippines under the Fast Enterprise Category; Aditya Birla Capital Limited from India, Aerospace Industrial Development Corporation from Taiwan, AIA Company Limited from Thailand, Arvato Systems Malaysia Sdn Bhd from Malaysia, BDO Unibank, Inc from the Philippines and Engro Fertilizers Limited from Pakistan under the Corporate Excellence Category.

APEA 2020 Regional Edition is supported by All India Association of Industries, India Thai Chamber of Commerce, Malaysian Chamber of Commerce (Hong Kong & Macau) Limited, Singapore-Thai Chamber of Commerce, The Chamber of Hong Kong Listed Companies. PR Newswire as the Official News Release Distribution Partner, Avanguardia Group Sdn Bhd as the Official Production Partner, BusinessWorld, Commercial Times, Esquire Philippines, Hong Kong Economic Times, Kumparan, Indonesia, SME Magazine, The Asian Entrepreneur, and The Nation as media partners.

RECIPIENT LIST OF ASIA PACIFIC ENTERPRISE AWARDS 2020 REGIONAL EDITION

MASTER ENTREPRENEUR CATEGORY

NAME

DESIGNATION, ORGANISATION AND INDUSTRY

COUNTRY AND REGION

Dato' Sri Liew Kok Leong

Group Executive Director

ARB Berhad

Telecommunications & ICT Industry

Malaysia

Andres Pira

Founder & Chief Executive Officer

Blue Horizon Developments Co., Ltd.

Property Development Industry

Thailand

Dennis Anthony Uy

Chief Executive Officer

Converge ICT Solutions Inc.

Telecommunications & ICT Industry

The Philippines

Hoe Kian Choon

Founder & Chief Executive Officer

Cuckoo International (MAL) Sdn Bhd

Consumer Goods Industry

Malaysia

Dr Victor Wong Hon Keung

Chief Executive Officer

Ego Finance Limited

Financial Services Industry

Hong Kong

Sopacha Dhumrongpiyawut

Chief Executive Officer

Gunkul Engineering Public

Company Limited (GUNKUL)

Mining & Energy Industry

Thailand

Chanin Vanijwongse

Chief Executive Officer

Habitat Group Co., Ltd.

Property Development Industry

Thailand

Antonio Chan

Vice Chairman

King Wai Group (Thailand) Public Company Limited

Property Development Industry

Thailand

Christine Hau

Co-Founder & Executive Director

Lead8

Professional Business & Services Industry

Hong Kong

David Chiem

Founder, Chief Executive Officer & Executive Chairman

MindChamps PreSchool Limited

Education & Training Industry

Singapore

Danny Luk

General Manager of NU SKIN Hong Kong and Macau

NU SKIN Enterprises Hong Kong, LLC

Direct Selling Industry

Hong Kong

Steven Pun

Chief Executive Officer

Protech Electronics & Technology Limited

Electrical & Electronic Industry

Hong Kong

Manish Mehan

Chief Executive Officer &

Managing Director

thyssenkrupp Elevator (India) Pvt. Ltd.

Engineering Industry

India

Choi Man Shing

Chairman

Vincent Medical Holdings Limited

Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology Industry

Hong Kong

Donn Gamboa

Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer

White Cloak Technologies, Inc.

Telecommunications & ICT Industry

The Philippines

Dato' Dr Ir Sr Tony Cheng

Vice President

Zhong Ao Home Group Limited

Property Development Industry

Hong Kong

FAST ENTERPRISE CATEGORY

COMPANY

INDUSTRY

COUNTRY AND REGION

B+W Builders Private Limited

Construction Industry

Singapore

Biocare Manufacturing Sdn Bhd

Healthcare, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industry

Malaysia

Chong Lek Engineering Works Sdn Bhd

Construction Industry

Malaysia

Clement Shield (Security Specialist & Event Organiser) Limited

Professional Business & Services Industry

Hong Kong

Global Stones Pvt Ltd

Manufacturing Industry

India

ILLEGEAR Sdn Bhd

Electrical & Electronic Industry

Malaysia

Lead8

Professional Business & Services Industry

Hong Kong

MODE Aesthetics

Personal Services Industry

Singapore

Nilecon (Thailand) Co., Ltd.

Professional Business & Services Industry

Thailand

Prince Bank PLC

Financial Services Industry

Cambodia

SOCOE Sdn Bhd

Telecommunications & ICT Industry

Malaysia

T ONE Capital Pte Ltd

Professional & Business Services Industry

Singapore

Topserve Service Solutions, Inc.

Professional Business & Services Industry

The Philippines

Wellaholic Pte Ltd

Personal Services Industry

Singapore

White Cloak Technologies, Inc.

Telecommunications & ICT Industry

The Philippines

INSPIRATIONAL BRAND CATEGORY

COMPANY

INDUSTRY

COUNTRY AND REGION

24/7 Customer Philippines Inc.

Professional & Business Services Industry

The Philippines

ACM Landholdings, Inc.

Property Development Industry

The Philippines

Blue Horizon Developments Co., Ltd.

Property Development Industry

Thailand

CUCKOO International (MAL) Sdn Bhd

Consumer Goods Industry

Malaysia

DEPO Auto Parts Ind. Co., Ltd.

Manufacturing Industry

Taiwan

Genius Toy Taiwan Co., Ltd.

Manufacturing Industry

Taiwan

Habitat Group Co., Ltd.

Property Development Industry

Thailand

ILLEGEAR Sdn Bhd

Electrical & Electronic Industry

Malaysia

Insular Health Care, Inc.

Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology Industry

The Philippines

MindChamps PreSchool Limited

Education & Training Industry

Singapore

Multisys Technologies Corporation

Telecommunications & ICT Industry

The Philippines

NU SKIN Enterprises Hong Kong, LLC

Direct Selling Industry

Hong Kong

Piaggio Vehicles Private

Limited

Automotive Industry

India

Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation (RCBC)

Financial Services Industry

The Philippines

UHS Essential Health Philippines, Inc.

Direct Selling Industry

The Philippines

CORPORATE EXCELLENCE CATEGORY

COMPANY

INDUSTRY

COUNTRY AND REGION

ACM Landholdings, Inc.

Property Development Industry

The Philippines

Aditya Birla Capital Limited

Financial Services Industry

India

Aerospace Industrial Development Corporation

Professional Business & Services Industry

Taiwan

AIA Company Limited

Financial Services Industry

Thailand

Animoca Brands Corporation Limited

Telecommunications & ICT Industry

Hong Kong

ARB Berhad

Telecommunications & ICT Industry

Malaysia

Arvato Systems Malaysia Sdn Bhd

Professional Business & Services Industry

Malaysia

Aspire Systems Pvt Ltd

Telecommunications & ICT Industry

India

BDO Unibank, Inc.

Financial Services Industry

The Philippines

Blue Horizon Developments Co., Ltd.

Property Development Industry

Thailand

Clement Shield (Security Specialist & Event Organiser) Limited

Professional Business & Services Industry

Hong Kong

EB Frozen Food Sdn Bhd

Food & Beverages Industry

Malaysia

Electronics & Engineering Pte Ltd

Electrical & Electronic Industry

Singapore

Engro Fertilizers Limited

Manufacturing Industry

Pakistan

Everbest Soya Bean Products Sdn Bhd

Food & Beverages Industry

Malaysia

Everise Holdings Pte Ltd

Professional Business & Services Industry

Singapore

FrameMotion Studio Sdn Bhd

Media & Entertainment Industry

Malaysia

Geo Energy Resources Limited

Mining & Energy Industry

Singapore

Gunkul Engineering Public

Company Limited (GUNKUL)

Mining & Energy Industry

Thailand

Habitat Group Co., Ltd.

Property Development Industry

Thailand

Indosat Ooredoo

Telecommunications & ICT Industry

Indonesia

Inspiro

Professional Business & Services Industry

The Philippines

Medialink Group Limited

Media & Entertainment Industry

Hong Kong

Nu Infinity Sdn Bhd

Professional Business & Services Industry

Malaysia

PT Palma Serasih Tbk

Agriculture Industry

Indonesia

PT Wijaya Karya (Persero) Tbk.

Construction Industry

Indonesia

Shrinkflex (Thailand) Public Company Limited

Manufacturing Industry

Thailand

Titansoft Pte Ltd

Telecommunications & ICT Industry

Singapore

Tricor Services Limited

Professional Business & Services Industry

Hong Kong

Vincent Medical Holdings Limited

Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology Industry

Hong Kong

About Enterprise Asia

Enterprise Asia is a non-governmental organization in pursuit of creating an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine towards sustainable and progressive economic and social development within a world of economic equality. Its two pillars of existence are investment in people and responsible entrepreneurship. Enterprise Asia works with governments, NGOs and other organizations to promote competitiveness and entrepreneurial development, in uplifting the economic status of people across Asia and in ensuring a legacy of hope, innovation and courage for the future generation. For further information, visit www.enterpriseasia.org.

About Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards

Launched in 2007, the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards is the region's most prestigious awards for outstanding entrepreneurship, continuous innovation and sustainable leadership. The Award provides a platform for companies and governments to recognize entrepreneurial excellence, hence spurring greater innovation, fair business practices and growth in entrepreneurship. As a regional award, it groups together leading entrepreneurs as a powerful voice for entrepreneurship and serves as a by-invitation only networking powerhouse. The program has grown to encompass 14 countries and markets all over Asia. For further information, visit www.apea.asia

