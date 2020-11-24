Sixty-one Prominent Business Leaders and Organisations Lauded at The Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2020 Regional Edition
SINGAPORE, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprise Asia is pleased to present an impressive list of sixty-one outstanding award recipients at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2020 Regional Edition. These leading figures have set and proven themselves consistent and exceptional entrepreneurial spirit in going above and beyond expectations during this unprecedented year.
Established in 2007, APEA recognises outstanding entrepreneurs and organisation representing the best the industry has to offer. An initiative by Enterprise Asia, the region's leading NGO, APEA is the largest regional recognition programme, with over 3,000 nominations received each year, and less than one-tenth of that receiving the awards in all 14 markets.
This year, Enterprise Asia has rebranded its flagship programme – APEA, from Asia Pacific Entrepreneurship Awards to Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards with two additional enterprise awarding categories - Inspirational Brand Award and Fast Enterprise Award in bid to further recognise championing enterprises in strong reputation and thriving growth. This brings APEA to a total of four awarding categories – Master Entrepreneur, Corporate Excellence, Inspirational Brand, and Fast Enterprise.
Due to the impact of the pandemic, APEA 2020 Regional Edition was commenced virtually on 20 November 2020 with the theme of 'Accelerating Growth Beyond Borders'. The theme objective is to unlock boundaries and shifting businesses to move beyond adaption and lead with impact. The APEA has gathered distinguished business leaders and organisations across 14 countries and markets into one unparalleled platform in fostering the continuity of sustainable entrepreneur growth in Asia.
With Corporate Excellence Award category winning recipients leading with 40% out of the four award categories have further shown that enterprises has demonstrated effective organisational capability to deliver consistent business results during this unprecedented year. Even in difficult times, these organisations have remained committed and aligned to their employees, stakeholders as well as their organisational purpose and values.
"During such turbulent times, it can be tempting to forgo social responsibility for a business model that focuses solely on the bottom line," said Richard Tsang, President at Enterprise Asia. "What we have to realise is that today, having a purpose and building a sustainable, profitable business go hand in hand."
Richard added, "In this situation of crisis, people – consumers, investors, everyone, are looking for inspiration and leadership now more than ever. Without standing for something, you can't inspire or lead. It is purpose-driven companies that are proving more resilient and also leading the way forward."
Among the notable winners of the APEA 2020 Regional Edition include Dennis Anthony Uy, CEO of Converge ICT Solutions Inc. from the Philippines, Hoe Kian Choon, CEO of CUCKOO International (MAL) Sdn Bhd from Malaysia; Chanin Vanijwongse, CEO of Habitat Group Co., Ltd. from Thailand and David Chiem, Founder, CEO & Executive Chairman of MindChamps PreSchool Limited from Singapore under the Master Entrepreneur Category;
Further esteemed winning organisations are NU SKIN Enterprises Hong Kong, LLC from Hong Kong, Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd from India, Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation (RCBC) and UHS Essential Health Philippines, Inc from the Philippines under the Inspirational Brand Category; Lead8 Hong Kong Limited from Hong Kong, Prince Bank PLC from Cambodia and White Cloak Technologies, Inc from the Philippines under the Fast Enterprise Category; Aditya Birla Capital Limited from India, Aerospace Industrial Development Corporation from Taiwan, AIA Company Limited from Thailand, Arvato Systems Malaysia Sdn Bhd from Malaysia, BDO Unibank, Inc from the Philippines and Engro Fertilizers Limited from Pakistan under the Corporate Excellence Category.
APEA 2020 Regional Edition is supported by All India Association of Industries, India Thai Chamber of Commerce, Malaysian Chamber of Commerce (Hong Kong & Macau) Limited, Singapore-Thai Chamber of Commerce, The Chamber of Hong Kong Listed Companies. PR Newswire as the Official News Release Distribution Partner, Avanguardia Group Sdn Bhd as the Official Production Partner, BusinessWorld, Commercial Times, Esquire Philippines, Hong Kong Economic Times, Kumparan, Indonesia, SME Magazine, The Asian Entrepreneur, and The Nation as media partners.
RECIPIENT LIST OF ASIA PACIFIC ENTERPRISE AWARDS 2020 REGIONAL EDITION
MASTER ENTREPRENEUR CATEGORY
NAME
DESIGNATION, ORGANISATION AND INDUSTRY
COUNTRY AND REGION
Dato' Sri Liew Kok Leong
Group Executive Director
ARB Berhad
Telecommunications & ICT Industry
Malaysia
Andres Pira
Founder & Chief Executive Officer
Blue Horizon Developments Co., Ltd.
Property Development Industry
Thailand
Dennis Anthony Uy
Chief Executive Officer
Converge ICT Solutions Inc.
Telecommunications & ICT Industry
The Philippines
Hoe Kian Choon
Founder & Chief Executive Officer
Cuckoo International (MAL) Sdn Bhd
Consumer Goods Industry
Malaysia
Dr Victor Wong Hon Keung
Chief Executive Officer
Ego Finance Limited
Financial Services Industry
Hong Kong
Sopacha Dhumrongpiyawut
Chief Executive Officer
Gunkul Engineering Public
Company Limited (GUNKUL)
Mining & Energy Industry
Thailand
Chanin Vanijwongse
Chief Executive Officer
Habitat Group Co., Ltd.
Property Development Industry
Thailand
Antonio Chan
Vice Chairman
King Wai Group (Thailand) Public Company Limited
Property Development Industry
Thailand
Christine Hau
Co-Founder & Executive Director
Lead8
Professional Business & Services Industry
Hong Kong
David Chiem
Founder, Chief Executive Officer & Executive Chairman
MindChamps PreSchool Limited
Education & Training Industry
Singapore
Danny Luk
General Manager of NU SKIN Hong Kong and Macau
NU SKIN Enterprises Hong Kong, LLC
Direct Selling Industry
Hong Kong
Steven Pun
Chief Executive Officer
Protech Electronics & Technology Limited
Electrical & Electronic Industry
Hong Kong
Manish Mehan
Chief Executive Officer &
Managing Director
thyssenkrupp Elevator (India) Pvt. Ltd.
Engineering Industry
India
Choi Man Shing
Chairman
Vincent Medical Holdings Limited
Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology Industry
Hong Kong
Donn Gamboa
Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer
White Cloak Technologies, Inc.
Telecommunications & ICT Industry
The Philippines
Dato' Dr Ir Sr Tony Cheng
Vice President
Zhong Ao Home Group Limited
Property Development Industry
Hong Kong
FAST ENTERPRISE CATEGORY
COMPANY
INDUSTRY
COUNTRY AND REGION
B+W Builders Private Limited
Construction Industry
Singapore
Biocare Manufacturing Sdn Bhd
Healthcare, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industry
Malaysia
Chong Lek Engineering Works Sdn Bhd
Construction Industry
Malaysia
Clement Shield (Security Specialist & Event Organiser) Limited
Professional Business & Services Industry
Hong Kong
Global Stones Pvt Ltd
Manufacturing Industry
India
ILLEGEAR Sdn Bhd
Electrical & Electronic Industry
Malaysia
Lead8
Professional Business & Services Industry
Hong Kong
MODE Aesthetics
Personal Services Industry
Singapore
Nilecon (Thailand) Co., Ltd.
Professional Business & Services Industry
Thailand
Prince Bank PLC
Financial Services Industry
Cambodia
SOCOE Sdn Bhd
Telecommunications & ICT Industry
Malaysia
T ONE Capital Pte Ltd
Professional & Business Services Industry
Singapore
Topserve Service Solutions, Inc.
Professional Business & Services Industry
The Philippines
Wellaholic Pte Ltd
Personal Services Industry
Singapore
White Cloak Technologies, Inc.
Telecommunications & ICT Industry
The Philippines
INSPIRATIONAL BRAND CATEGORY
COMPANY
INDUSTRY
COUNTRY AND REGION
24/7 Customer Philippines Inc.
Professional & Business Services Industry
The Philippines
ACM Landholdings, Inc.
Property Development Industry
The Philippines
Blue Horizon Developments Co., Ltd.
Property Development Industry
Thailand
CUCKOO International (MAL) Sdn Bhd
Consumer Goods Industry
Malaysia
DEPO Auto Parts Ind. Co., Ltd.
Manufacturing Industry
Taiwan
Genius Toy Taiwan Co., Ltd.
Manufacturing Industry
Taiwan
Habitat Group Co., Ltd.
Property Development Industry
Thailand
ILLEGEAR Sdn Bhd
Electrical & Electronic Industry
Malaysia
Insular Health Care, Inc.
Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology Industry
The Philippines
MindChamps PreSchool Limited
Education & Training Industry
Singapore
Multisys Technologies Corporation
Telecommunications & ICT Industry
The Philippines
NU SKIN Enterprises Hong Kong, LLC
Direct Selling Industry
Hong Kong
Piaggio Vehicles Private
Limited
Automotive Industry
India
Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation (RCBC)
Financial Services Industry
The Philippines
UHS Essential Health Philippines, Inc.
Direct Selling Industry
The Philippines
CORPORATE EXCELLENCE CATEGORY
COMPANY
INDUSTRY
COUNTRY AND REGION
ACM Landholdings, Inc.
Property Development Industry
The Philippines
Aditya Birla Capital Limited
Financial Services Industry
India
Aerospace Industrial Development Corporation
Professional Business & Services Industry
Taiwan
AIA Company Limited
Financial Services Industry
Thailand
Animoca Brands Corporation Limited
Telecommunications & ICT Industry
Hong Kong
ARB Berhad
Telecommunications & ICT Industry
Malaysia
Arvato Systems Malaysia Sdn Bhd
Professional Business & Services Industry
Malaysia
Aspire Systems Pvt Ltd
Telecommunications & ICT Industry
India
BDO Unibank, Inc.
Financial Services Industry
The Philippines
Blue Horizon Developments Co., Ltd.
Property Development Industry
Thailand
Clement Shield (Security Specialist & Event Organiser) Limited
Professional Business & Services Industry
Hong Kong
EB Frozen Food Sdn Bhd
Food & Beverages Industry
Malaysia
Electronics & Engineering Pte Ltd
Electrical & Electronic Industry
Singapore
Engro Fertilizers Limited
Manufacturing Industry
Pakistan
Everbest Soya Bean Products Sdn Bhd
Food & Beverages Industry
Malaysia
Everise Holdings Pte Ltd
Professional Business & Services Industry
Singapore
FrameMotion Studio Sdn Bhd
Media & Entertainment Industry
Malaysia
Geo Energy Resources Limited
Mining & Energy Industry
Singapore
Gunkul Engineering Public
Company Limited (GUNKUL)
Mining & Energy Industry
Thailand
Habitat Group Co., Ltd.
Property Development Industry
Thailand
Indosat Ooredoo
Telecommunications & ICT Industry
Indonesia
Inspiro
Professional Business & Services Industry
The Philippines
Medialink Group Limited
Media & Entertainment Industry
Hong Kong
Nu Infinity Sdn Bhd
Professional Business & Services Industry
Malaysia
PT Palma Serasih Tbk
Agriculture Industry
Indonesia
PT Wijaya Karya (Persero) Tbk.
Construction Industry
Indonesia
Shrinkflex (Thailand) Public Company Limited
Manufacturing Industry
Thailand
Titansoft Pte Ltd
Telecommunications & ICT Industry
Singapore
Tricor Services Limited
Professional Business & Services Industry
Hong Kong
Vincent Medical Holdings Limited
Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology Industry
Hong Kong
About Enterprise Asia
Enterprise Asia is a non-governmental organization in pursuit of creating an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine towards sustainable and progressive economic and social development within a world of economic equality. Its two pillars of existence are investment in people and responsible entrepreneurship. Enterprise Asia works with governments, NGOs and other organizations to promote competitiveness and entrepreneurial development, in uplifting the economic status of people across Asia and in ensuring a legacy of hope, innovation and courage for the future generation. For further information, visit www.enterpriseasia.org.
About Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards
Launched in 2007, the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards is the region's most prestigious awards for outstanding entrepreneurship, continuous innovation and sustainable leadership. The Award provides a platform for companies and governments to recognize entrepreneurial excellence, hence spurring greater innovation, fair business practices and growth in entrepreneurship. As a regional award, it groups together leading entrepreneurs as a powerful voice for entrepreneurship and serves as a by-invitation only networking powerhouse. The program has grown to encompass 14 countries and markets all over Asia. For further information, visit www.apea.asia
