Sixty percent believe worst is yet to come for the U.S. in coronavirus pandemic

WASHINGTON — A majority of American voters say they're worried that someone in their immediate family might catch the coronavirus, and 6 in 10 believe the worst is yet to come in the U.S., according to a new national NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll.

In addition, more than 40 percent say their day-to-day lives will change as a result of the pandemic.

But public attitudes about the coronavirus — including President Donald Trump's handling of it — are starkly divided along partisan lines, with nearly 9 in 10 Republican voters having confidence in Trump's dealing with the outbreak, compared with just a sliver of Democrats who agree.

Indeed, 45 percent of all voters approve of Trump's handling of the issue, which is almost identical to his overall job rating in the poll.

"What's clear is that we are at the beginning of the story of coronavirus in America, and Americans are beginning to understand what its impact could be," said Democratic pollster Jeff Horwitt of Hart Research Associates, who conducted the survey with Republican pollster Bill McInturff and his firm, Public Opinion Strategies.

McInturff added that the coronavirus — so far — has affected some states and cities disproportionately from other parts of the country.

"It's a very big country with a lot of different people," he said.

The NBC News/WSJ poll, which was conducted Wednesday through Friday, comes as there have now been more than 3,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S., as well as 61 deaths.

In the poll, a whopping 99 percent of respondents say they've seen, heard or read about the spread of the coronavirus, including 89 percent who say they've heard "a lot" about the story — the highest percentage the NBC News/WSJ poll has registered for a major event going back to 2009.

A combined 53 percent say they're either "very" or "somewhat" worried that someone in their immediate families might catch the coronavirus, while a combined 47 percent say they aren't too worried or aren't worried at all.

Forty-one percent of voters believe their day-to-day lives will change in a major way, versus a combined 56 percent — a majority — who say their lives will change only in a "small way" or won't change at all.

And 60 percent think the worst is yet to come, while 31 percent say the coronavirus is not likely to be a major problem.

But a glaring partisan divide exists within these numbers.

Sixty-eight percent of Democratic voters are worried that an immediate family member might catch the coronavirus, compared with just 40 percent of Republicans who agree.

Fifty-six percent of Democrats believe their day-to-day lives will change in a major way, versus only 26 percent of Republicans.

And 79 percent of Democrats say the worst is yet to come, versus just 40 percent of Republicans who hold the same opinion.

The partisan split carries over to plans and activities.

Forty-seven percent of all voters say they've stopped or plan to stop attending large public gatherings, which includes 61 percent of Democratic respondents but just 30 percent of Republicans.

What's more, 36 percent say they've canceled or plan to cancel travel, which includes 47 percent of Democrats but just 23 percent of Republicans.

And 26 percent say they've stopped or plan to stop eating out at restaurants, which includes 36 percent of Democrats but only 12 percent of Republicans.

"Simply put, it is very clear that partisanship has infected our views of the coronavirus," said Horwitt, the Democratic pollster.

Trump's overall job approval stands at 46 percent

The same partisan divide also underscores perceptions of Trump.

In the poll, 45 percent approve of the president's handling of the coronavirus, while 51 percent disapprove.

But Democrats and Republicans have completely opposite views: 81 percent of Republican voters approve of Trump's handling of the issue, while 84 percent of Democrats disapprove.

Independents are split: 43 percent approve; 52 percent disapprove.

Trump's overall job performance — 46 percent approve; 51 percent disapprove — is essentially unchanged from last month's poll, as well as NBC News/WSJ surveys over the last two years.

More confidence in state and local governments than in Trump

Yet voters have more confidence in their state and local governments than they do in Trump.