Sixty years of Trinidad and Tobago independence celebrated in Telford

Sheree Fikeis asked the high commissioner for Trinidad and Tobago, based in London, to address the gathering remotely

People from Trinidad and Tobago have come together in Telford to celebrate the 60th anniversary of independence.

The gathering at Hadley Community Centre on Saturday included a lengthy address by the Caribbean nation's high commissioner.

It was a great chance to come together, particularly after the pandemic, attendees said.

The republic was formed on 31 August 1962 - gaining independence from the UK after more than 160 years.

There was plenty of traditional food on offer, including curried goat, saltfish fritters and pilau rice with chicken.

Antony Myers first came to the UK in 2006, where he met his wife

Antony Myers said just like the older generation paved the way for him, he felt the responsibility to enrich his son's generation's "understanding of their culture, their heritage".

Dozens of people with roots across the Caribbean joined in the celebrations in Telford.

"At the end of the day we might come from different islands, but we're one people," Liz Dambrascus said.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk