SIZA Applies for SSCI Benchmarking

PARIS, May 18, 2022 /3BL Media/ - The Consumer Goods Forum’s (CGF) Sustainable Supply Chain Initiative (SSCI) has received a benchmarking application from SIZA, the first step in earning SSCI recognition as meeting industry expectations for third-party social compliance programmes under the SSCI’s Manufacturing and Processing scope as well as the Primary Production scope. The SSCI is committed to building trust in sustainability standards by recognising programmes that respect key sustainability criteria, as defined by leading industry stakeholders, in their evaluation methods.

SIZA, the Sustainability Initiative of South Africa, is enabling the South African agricultural sector to become a global leader in sustainable farming, ethical trade, and environmental stewardship. The aim is to encourage continuous improvement in practices over time. SIZA aims to have a cost effective approach for growers by supplying one standard and one audit no matter which market a producer supplies. SIZA engage directly with stakeholders throughout the value chain to improves supply chain sustainability, ensuring compliance and reducing risks, while at the same time offering support and training with regards to best practices and continuous improvement. Verification occurs via third-party audits.

Retha Louw, Chief Executive Officer at SIZA, said, “We are excited to start this journey to show compliance with the SSCI benchmark and we trust that this will be a positive step to demonstrate our commitment towards social compliance and recognition as a global player in the sustainable farming and ethical trade environment.”

The SSCI Benchmark is a comprehensive process that recognises which schemes cover key sustainability criteria and apply relevant verification practices. The process revolves around a first self-assessment undertaken by the scheme, followed by a review by an independent expert, office visits, and a public consultation. The methodology also includes opportunities for the applicant to take corrective actions if and when needed.

The SSCI Benchmark is based on the SSCI Social and Scheme Management Criteria, which cover the industry’s expectations for sustainability and were defined by the SSCI Coalition member companies, industry experts, and other stakeholders. Following the launch of the SSCI’s Manufacturing and Processing scope in 2020, the SSCI opened the SSCI Benchmark to the agriculture, aquaculture, and seafood sectors with the publication of Social and Scheme Management Criteria adapted for its new Primary Production and At-Sea Operations scopes. This work was developed in collaboration with the Global Sustainable Seafood Initiative (GSSI).

At the SSCI, we welcome this positive step from SIZA and look forward to reviewing its alignment towards industry values on transparency, social responsibility and sustainability. To monitor the process of its evaluation, and other schemes undergoing the benchmarking, visit www.recognition.tcgfssci.com.

Third-party auditing and monitoring schemes and programmes are invited to apply for SSCI recognition and demonstrate their commitment to industry-defined expectations for social responsibility. Learn more about the SSCI Benchmark and download the application kits at www.benchmark.tcgfssci.com.

For more information about the SSCI, please visit www.tcgfssci.com or contact the SSCI team at ssci@theconsumergoodsforum.com

About the Sustainable Supply Chain Initiative

The Consumer Goods Forum (CGF) Sustainable Supply Chain Initiative (SSCI) builds trust in sustainability standards worldwide by benchmarking third-party auditing and certification programmes and recognising schemes that meet industry expectations. By providing an open-source list of recognised programmes, the SSCI delivers clear guidance on which schemes cover key sustainability criteria and apply relevant verification practices. The SSCI improves transparency in the market, facilitates decision-making on schemes at both buyer and supplier level and sets the responsible sourcing expectations for the industry. The Initiative initially focuses on social compliance with the potential to expand the scope to environmental compliance. For more information, visit www.tcgfssci.com.

About The Consumer Goods Forum

The Consumer Goods Forum (“CGF”) is a global, parity-based industry network that is driven by its members to encourage the global adoption of practices and standards that serves the consumer goods industry worldwide. It brings together the CEOs and senior management of some 400 retailers, manufacturers, service providers, and other stakeholders across 70 countries, and it reflects the diversity of the industry in geography, size, product category and format. Its member companies have combined sales of EUR 3.5 trillion and directly employ nearly 10 million people, with a further 90 million related jobs estimated along the value chain. It is governed by its Board of Directors, which comprises more than 55 manufacturer and retailer CEOs. For more information, please visit: www.theconsumergoodsforum.com.

