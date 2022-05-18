SIZA Applies for SSCI Benchmarking

·4 min read

PARIS --News Direct-- The Consumer Goods Forum

PARIS, May 18, 2022 /3BL Media/ - The Consumer Goods Forum’s (CGF) Sustainable Supply Chain Initiative (SSCI) has received a benchmarking application from SIZA, the first step in earning SSCI recognition as meeting industry expectations for third-party social compliance programmes under the SSCI’s Manufacturing and Processing scope as well as the Primary Production scope. The SSCI is committed to building trust in sustainability standards by recognising programmes that respect key sustainability criteria, as defined by leading industry stakeholders, in their evaluation methods.

SIZA, the Sustainability Initiative of South Africa, is enabling the South African agricultural sector to become a global leader in sustainable farming, ethical trade, and environmental stewardship. The aim is to encourage continuous improvement in practices over time. SIZA aims to have a cost effective approach for growers by supplying one standard and one audit no matter which market a producer supplies. SIZA engage directly with stakeholders throughout the value chain to improves supply chain sustainability, ensuring compliance and reducing risks, while at the same time offering support and training with regards to best practices and continuous improvement. Verification occurs via third-party audits.

Retha Louw, Chief Executive Officer at SIZA, said, “We are excited to start this journey to show compliance with the SSCI benchmark and we trust that this will be a positive step to demonstrate our commitment towards social compliance and recognition as a global player in the sustainable farming and ethical trade environment.”

The SSCI Benchmark is a comprehensive process that recognises which schemes cover key sustainability criteria and apply relevant verification practices. The process revolves around a first self-assessment undertaken by the scheme, followed by a review by an independent expert, office visits, and a public consultation. The methodology also includes opportunities for the applicant to take corrective actions if and when needed.

The SSCI Benchmark is based on the SSCI Social and Scheme Management Criteria, which cover the industry’s expectations for sustainability and were defined by the SSCI Coalition member companies, industry experts, and other stakeholders. Following the launch of the SSCI’s Manufacturing and Processing scope in 2020, the SSCI opened the SSCI Benchmark to the agriculture, aquaculture, and seafood sectors with the publication of Social and Scheme Management Criteria adapted for its new Primary Production and At-Sea Operations scopes. This work was developed in collaboration with the Global Sustainable Seafood Initiative (GSSI).

At the SSCI, we welcome this positive step from SIZA and look forward to reviewing its alignment towards industry values on transparency, social responsibility and sustainability. To monitor the process of its evaluation, and other schemes undergoing the benchmarking, visit www.recognition.tcgfssci.com.

Learn More and Apply

Third-party auditing and monitoring schemes and programmes are invited to apply for SSCI recognition and demonstrate their commitment to industry-defined expectations for social responsibility. Learn more about the SSCI Benchmark and download the application kits at www.benchmark.tcgfssci.com.

For more information about the SSCI, please visit www.tcgfssci.com or contact the SSCI team at ssci@theconsumergoodsforum.com

– Ends –

About the Sustainable Supply Chain Initiative

The Consumer Goods Forum (CGF) Sustainable Supply Chain Initiative (SSCI) builds trust in sustainability standards worldwide by benchmarking third-party auditing and certification programmes and recognising schemes that meet industry expectations. By providing an open-source list of recognised programmes, the SSCI delivers clear guidance on which schemes cover key sustainability criteria and apply relevant verification practices. The SSCI improves transparency in the market, facilitates decision-making on schemes at both buyer and supplier level and sets the responsible sourcing expectations for the industry. The Initiative initially focuses on social compliance with the potential to expand the scope to environmental compliance. For more information, visit www.tcgfssci.com.

About The Consumer Goods Forum

The Consumer Goods Forum (“CGF”) is a global, parity-based industry network that is driven by its members to encourage the global adoption of practices and standards that serves the consumer goods industry worldwide. It brings together the CEOs and senior management of some 400 retailers, manufacturers, service providers, and other stakeholders across 70 countries, and it reflects the diversity of the industry in geography, size, product category and format. Its member companies have combined sales of EUR 3.5 trillion and directly employ nearly 10 million people, with a further 90 million related jobs estimated along the value chain. It is governed by its Board of Directors, which comprises more than 55 manufacturer and retailer CEOs. For more information, please visit: www.theconsumergoodsforum.com.

Contact

Didier BergeretDirector, SustainabilityThe Consumer Goods Forumssci@theconsumergoodsforum.com

Madelaine VanDerHeydenCommunications, SustainabilityThe Consumer Goods Forumm.vanderheyden@theconsumergoodsforum.com

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from The Consumer Goods Forum on 3blmedia.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/siza-applies-for-ssci-benchmarking-252776165

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Inflation and soaring gas prices have forced a North Carolina logging company to shut down after 37 years in business

    "I haven't talked to a logger in the last few years that is actually making money," the owner of Goodson's All Terrain Logging said.

  • Runaway diesel prices threaten to do a lot more than make inflation worse—American infrastructure is at stake

    Most Americans have never used diesel, but the expensive fuel is critical to America's supply chain infrastructure.

  • How High Will Gas Prices Go? $6 a Gallon, According to One Prediction.

    J.P. Morgan sees pump prices surging from $4.50 as Americans take to the road for summer. Blame the industry's new economics.

  • Apple Delays Plan to Have Staff in Office Three Days a Week

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. delayed a plan to require workers to come back to the office three days a week, citing a resurgence in Covid-19 cases, marking the latest setback in its efforts to return to normal.Most Read from BloombergWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyUS Set to Block Russian Debt Payments, Raising Default OddsElon Musk Has a Bigger Problem Than Twitter Bots: A Huge Debt BurdenOnetime Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneElon Musk Does Not Ca

  • The Real Reason Gasoline And Diesel Prices Are So High

    High fuel prices caused by dwindling supply and growing demand are a major problem for the economy, but no one can figure out who exactly is to blame

  • This Luxury Car Dealer Left A Six-Figure Salary Behind And Ended Up With His Own Keys To Success

    This entrepreneur climbed to the top!

  • Shell Joins Exxon With $1 Billion Brazil Exploration Setback

    (Bloomberg) -- Expensive offshore exploration setbacks for international oil majors including Shell Plc and Exxon Mobil Corp. are throwing cold water on their plans to turn Brazil into a profit center. Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session Selloff: Markets WrapGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of RecessionOne-Time Richest Singapore Tyco

  • Apple Executive Who Left Over Return-to-Office Policy Joins Google AI Unit

    (Bloomberg) -- An Apple Inc. executive who left over the company’s stringent return-to-office policy is joining Alphabet Inc.’s DeepMind unit, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Most Read from BloombergWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyUS Set to Block Russian Debt Payments, Raising Default OddsElon Musk Has a Bigger Problem Than Twitter Bots: A Huge Debt BurdenOnetime Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneElon Musk Does Not Care About Spam

  • Meet the Asian American Designers Reclaiming the "Made in China" Label

    Over 65 percent of the world's clothes are manufactured in China, yet a "Made in China" label is often met with disdain or skepticism. The stigma behind the phrase is still so common, particularly in the US, that a 2020 survey of more than 1,000 US adults found that 40 percent won't buy products made in the largest textile exporter in the world.

  • Most Reliable Central Air Conditioning Systems

    Brands most likely to keep you cool, according to CR’s survey of nearly 24,000 membersBy Mary H.J. FarrellAs summer approaches, now is the time to make sure your AC system is in good repair, so t...

  • ‘Boeing management is running around like headless chickens,’ Ryanair CEO says in earnings-call tirade

    Michael O'Leary, chief executive of Ryanair Holdings Inc., tore into Boeing Co. during an earnings call Monday, blasting the plane-maker's "very poor management" and calling for a shakeup at the top.

  • Buffett Exits Wells Fargo Stake, Ending Decades-Long Bet on Bank

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett demonstrated he’s still bullish on U.S. retail banking -- but not on Wells Fargo & Co.Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOne-Time Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session Selloff: Markets WrapElon Musk Says Twitter Must Prove Bot Claims for $44 Billion Deal to ProceedThe billionaire investor ended his long-runnin

  • ‘I needed something to do’: How working in retirement is being embraced by older adults and companies

    For many years, Georgia McManus of Waynesville, N.C., enjoyed her job writing commercial insurance policies for Stanberry Insurance and serving customers. At age 70, McManus is now loving doing similar work — but from home and part time as a contractor for a New Jersey-based insurer, The Commercial Agency, with six-hour daily workdays ending at 3 pm. McManus got the gig through WAHVE (Work at Home Vintage Experts), a New York City company  that matches retirees and others over 50 who have expertise in insurance, accounting or human relations, with employers who are happy to let them work their preferred schedules remotely. The 72 million members of the nation’s baby boomer generation are hitting retirement age at a time when America’s corporations and small businesses need them more than ever.

  • Intel shareholders reject compensation packages for top executives

    About 1.78 billion votes were cast against executive compensation at the annual meeting, Intel said, though the vote is non-binding. "We take our investors' feedback very seriously, and we are committed to engaging with them and addressing their concerns," Intel said in a statement. Intel forecast its second-quarter revenue and profit below Wall Street expectations in April, citing weak demand in its largest market, PCs, and increased supply-chain uncertainty due to fresh COVID-19 lockdowns in China.

  • Tech war: US-EU united front on tech to erode China's supply chain advantages, analysts say

    The united front in trade and tech forming between Washington and Brussels is likely to impede China's access to advanced technologies and erode its supply chain advantages, according to analysts. While the second US-EU Trade and Technology Council (TTC) meeting concluded on Monday without a specific action plan, the cross-Atlantic agreement on principles and ideologies underlying technology policies look set to generate headwinds for Beijing's ambitions of becoming a global tech power. Although

  • Crude Oil Price Forecast – Crude Oil Markets Continue the Upward Momentum

    The crude oil markets have continued to rally a bit during the trading session on Tuesday as we have recently broken to the upside and look ready to continue.

  • Mercedes-Benz to use energy-dense silicon battery for G-Class

    Mercedes-Benz will incorporate a new, highly energy-dense battery in its upcoming electric G-Class from 2025, it said on Tuesday, a solution to the problem of how to power large electric cars without weighing them down with heavy batteries. The battery, made by start-up Sila Nanotechnologies, uses silicon-based anodes and is 20-40% more energy dense than comparable cells currently available, Mercedes-Benz said. Mercedes-Benz is the first publicly announced automotive customer of California-based battery start-up Sila Nanotechnologies, which said in early May it was investing a figure in the low hundreds of millions of dollars in a new plant in Washington state due to open in 2024.

  • Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway reveals Citigroup and Paramount stakes — and virtually eliminated its Verizon wager

    Buffett's company more than quadrupled its bets on Chevron and Activision Blizzard, and added a bunch of new names to its stock portfolio.

  • Boeing plans job fair in downtown Montgomery

    The company says it's looking for people who can work virtually, as well as people who can relocate.

  • Chinese depositors left in dark as three local banks freeze deposits

    Three banks in China's central Henan province have frozen at least $178 million of deposits, offering scant information on why or for how long, leaving firms unable to pay workers and individuals locked out of savings, depositors told Reuters. Yu Zhou Xin Min Sheng Village Bank, Shangcai Huimin Country Bank and Zhecheng Huanghuai Community Bank froze all deposits on April 18, with all three telling customers they were upgrading internal systems. The banks have not issued any communication on the matter since, depositors said.