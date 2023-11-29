Size, location and style are all important factors when it comes to choosing a litter box

There are more litter boxes than are dreamt of, Shakespeare might have written, had he been trying to please a cat. From plain plastic rectangles to high-tech automated models that relieve owners of the chore of scooping, there’s a box to suit the fancy of any cat — and they’re the ones whose opinions matter.

No-frills litter boxes are good starter choices. The box should be large enough for the cat to easily move around in. Rule of paw: A litter box should be 1 1/2 times the cat’s body length. Your cat shouldn’t have to scrunch up to fit inside.

“I generally don’t recommend a litter box with a lid, especially for large cats, because they’re just too uncomfortable,” says Marybeth Rymer, DVM, who practices feline medicine in northern California. “They can’t squat properly and hold that position comfortably.”

But not all cats and cat households are the same. Seniors, cats with mobility challenges and kittens all benefit from a box with a low entry point so it’s easy to step into. Some litter boxes made of silicone have foldable sides that can be raised or lowered depending on what a cat needs more: ease of entry and exit, or high sides to contain kicked litter.

Some cats urinate standing up, causing urine to land outside the box. Cats who do this may have arthritis in their hips, knees or spine, Rymer notes, making it painful for them to squat. A veterinary exam and pain medication may solve the problem. Otherwise, a box with high sides can help to contain urine. A number of litter boxes have high walls or attachable guards to prevent cats from “overshooting.” These boxes are also great choices for cats who power-kick, sending litter flying.

Another option is a top-entry box, with a lid that is easily removed for scooping. Cat lovers who have top- entry boxes say their cats use them without issues.

“I really like these for upright pee-ers,” says cat owner Cindy Steinle. “I’m not a fan of covered boxes on the whole because typically they hold in odor, but these seem to really allow airflow.”

Speaking of odor, ease of cleaning is important. Rymer cleans her cats’ plastic litter box weekly with warm water and unscented soap, and scoops it at least once daily.

Litter boxes made of stainless steel — yep, they exist — are also easy to clean. That’s what SueEllen Stillwell has for her senior cat, Scout. The box has high guards and is easy for Scout to get into.

“I’m in a small apartment, and this litter box does a good job of containing the smell,” Stillwell says. Triangular corner litter boxes can also be useful in small spaces.

What about fancy automated litter boxes? People either love them or hate them, usually based on cost, size, the number of cats they have — and their cats’ response to them. New Yorker John Sibley recently overcame his reluctance to spend so much on a litter box and purchased one for his 12 cats. He was sold after it cycled nine times the first day.

Rymer, however, isn’t a fan, having seen too many cats who were frightened by the loud noise. She tried one herself, but found it difficult to clean.

Place litter boxes in quiet areas where cats doing their business won’t be interrupted by, for instance, a garage door opening or a dryer buzzer going off. Rymer likes quiet locations such as little-used bathrooms, utility rooms without loud appliances, and closets with sliding doors.

Ideally, have one litter box per cat, plus one. Place them in separate rooms so that one cat can’t hold all of the boxes hostage. Having them in different areas also makes it easier for seniors or kittens to find a box right away when they need one.

The right box will bring a purr of Fortune’s cat.

— By Kim Campbell Thornton

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Pet Connection: Choosing the perfect litter box for your cat