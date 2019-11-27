My Size Secures Commercial Contract for MySizeID™ With Turkish Apparel Company AY Marka Mağazacılık A.Ş

Leading Turkish apparel company to integrate MySizeID™ into the online store for its NetWork fashion brand to enhance customer shopping experience and reduce sized-based returns

AIRPORT CITY, Israel, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- My Size, Inc. (the "Company" or "My Size") (NASDAQ: MYSZ) (TASE: MYSZ), the developer and creator of smartphone measurement applications, announced today that it has entered into an agreement and started integration with AY Marka Mağazacılık A.Ş, a leading Turkish apparel company, for the MySizeID™ smart measurement technology.

AY Marka Mağazacılık A.Ş is integrating MySizeID™ into the online store for its NetWork brand to enable shoppers to build a fit profile of their personal body measurements that will produce size recommendations for appropriate fitting apparel.

"The selection by AY Marka Mağazacılık A.Ş of MySizeID™ as the sizing solution for its NetWork online store highlights the value of the technology to retailers. Shoppers are looking for a more personalized experience when shopping online, and retailers are searching for innovative solutions that can increase customer loyalty and decrease costs due to inefficiencies like size-based returns," said My Size CEO, Ronen Luzon. "We are pleased to announce this new commercial contract for MySizeID™, as this contract represents a significant revenue generating opportunity. Over the last six months, AY Marka's NetWork online store has approximately 400K-600K total visits monthly with an average of eight pages per visit. We believe this agreement further demonstrates the strength of our value proposition for leading retailers, globally, to offer their online shoppers a personalized, efficient, and technologically savvy shopping solution."

AY Marka Mağazacılık, owned by Mayhoola Investments, currently provides services in a total of 179 sales points with more than 1,500 employees. NetWork, Que and Divarese are the AY Marka brands that shape the ready to wear and accessories industries in Turkey. Blending the strength, knowledge and experience of their brands with new business formats, AY Marka considers customer satisfaction, from product variety to after-sales services, among its core values. NetWork is an apparel brand featuring modern, urban and high-quality women's and men's fashion within 150 retail locations and an online store.

Necmi Kahraman, E-Commerce Director of AY Marka Mağazacılık A.Ş., commented, "We are excited to partner with My Size and to begin utilizing the MySizeID™ smart measurement technology within our NetWork online store. We strive to provide our customers the most personal shopping experience possible, whether in store or online, and this solution will enable us to add another layer of personalization that our shoppers will appreciate. It's very important to us that our customers are happy with their purchases and that the items they are buying fit well and look great. We believe MySizeID™ will empower our customers to shop confidently, while also decreasing unnecessary returns due to sizing issues. We look forward to this partnership and to realizing the benefits that MySizeID™ provides."

