Size & State of the South African Health & Beauty Spa Industry, 2020 - Increasing Interest in Alternative Treatments such as Yoga, Reiki, Mindfulness Sessions, and Sound, Light & Water Therapy

DUBLIN, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Health and Beauty Spa Industry in South Africa 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report focuses on the Health and Beauty Spa Industry including the latest trends and developments and factors that influence the sector. There are profiles of 25 companies including national chains and franchises such as Mangwanani, Amani, Africology Imbalie and Sorbet. There are also profiles of hotels that operate in the sector such as the Mount Nelson and One and Only.
The Health and Beauty Spa Industry:
Spending on spa products and services had been growing in line with a growing middle class, booming wellness tourism industry and interest in healthy living and stress reduction. However, the coronavirus lockdown and travel restrictions have effectively stopped travel and tourism, which will have serious implications for the tourism and spa industries. The lockdown has seen all spas in South Africa close their doors. Many spas and beauty salons had already closed prior to the lockdown in order to protect their staff and customers. As an industry that comes into direct, close contact with the public, the spa industry will experience significant losses, even after the virus is contained, as customers may continue to exercise social distancing.
New Trends:
Spas have responded to a rising need for mental wellness, stress reduction and improved health with additional services such as nutritional assessments, counselling, holistic personal wellness plans and coaching. Wellness tourism grew faster than other tourism, and there has been an increasing interest in alternative treatments such as yoga, reiki, mindfulness sessions and sound, light and water therapy. More spas were also offering medical aesthetics treatments, which include micro-needling, chemical peels, laser and intense pulsed light treatments. Other trends include demand for tandem or group sessions and mobile spas.
Opportunities for SMEs:
There are many franchise and entrepreneurial opportunities in the sector including nail bars and mobile spas which have been growing in popularity at company events and wellness days as well as by people who prefer to have these treatments at home. Manufacturing and selling product ranges to spas and other retail outlets is an opportunity for SMEs.
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
2. Description of the Industry
2.1. Industry Value Chain
2.2. Geographic Position
3. Size of the Industry
4. State of the Industry
4.1. Local
4.1.1. Corporate Actions
4.1.2. Regulations
4.1.3. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development
4.2. Continental
4.3. International
5. Influencing Factors
5.1. Coronavirus
5.2. Tourism
5.3. Economic Environment
5.4. Rising Operating Costs
5.5. Technology, Research & Development (R&D) and Innovation
5.6. Labour
5.7. Cyclicality
5.8. Environmental Concerns
6. Competition
6.1. Barriers to Entry
7. SWOT Analysis
8. Outlook
9. Industry Associations
10. References
10.1. Publications
10.2. Websites
Company Profiles
- Mangwanani Group (Pty) Ltd
- Fordoun Leisure (Pty) Ltd
- Saxon Hotel (Pty) Ltd
- Mount Nelson Hotel Ltd
- Fairlawns Boutique Hotel and Spa (Pty) Ltd
- Merdjan Health Spas S A CC
- Gatsby (Pty) Ltd
- Imbalie Beauty Ltd
- Tintswalo Classic Collection (Pty) Ltd
- Bushmans Kloof Wilderness Reserve and Wellness Retreat (Pty) Ltd
- Cape Grace Hotel (Pty) Ltd
- Delaire (Pty) Ltd
- Pezula Resort Hotel and Spa (Pty) Ltd
- Twelve Apostles Hotel (Pty) Ltd (The)
- Platinum Valley Holdings (Pty) Ltd
- One and Only Cape Town (RF) (Pty) Ltd
- AP Arabella (Pty) Ltd
- Inercore Properties (Pty) Ltd
- Forever Resorts (Pty) Ltd
- Kat Leisure (Pty) Ltd
- Amani African Spas (Pty) Ltd
- Africology (Pty) Ltd
- Sorbet Experience (Pty) Ltd (The)
- Le Lude MCC CC
- Fresh Wellness (Pty) Ltd
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tq45qc
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/size--state-of-the-south-african-health--beauty-spa-industry-2020---increasing-interest-in-alternative-treatments-such-as-yoga-reiki-mindfulness-sessions-and-sound-light--water-therapy-301036120.html
SOURCE Research and Markets