Sizewell C nuclear plant project upheld by Court of Appeal

Government approval of the planned Sizewell C nuclear plant was lawful, London's Court of Appeal has ruled.

The court dismissed a legal challenge over the environmental impact of the project, made by campaign group Together Against Sizewell C.

It had argued that the government failed to consider the need for a water supply when approving the plant.

The £20bn nuclear power plant will be built by French energy giant EDF.

The protest group mounted a Court of Appeal fight after losing its High Court legal challenge in June.

Together Against Sizewell C objected to a decision made in 2022 by then business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng to give the development the green light.

Sizewell C said previously it would use energy created at neighbouring nuclear power station Sizewell B to run a desalination plant while construction takes place.

However, a permanent water supply had not been arranged yet.

French energy firm EDF, due to develop the project with the government, has said Sizewell C was expected to generate low-carbon electricity to supply six million homes.

The BBC has asked the company for comment on the latest court decision.

