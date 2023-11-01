Sizewell C nuclear plant project disputed at Court of Appeal

A group campaigning against the construction of a £20bn nuclear power station in Suffolk has started to have its case heard in the Court of Appeal.

Together Against Sizewell C has argued the government failed to assess the environmental impact of the project when granting planning permission.

The two-day hearing will focus on how a permanent water supply to the site will be provided.

In June, a High Court judge said the planning permission was lawful.

But Together Against Sizewell C successfully overturned the decision in September, triggering the latest hearing at the Court of Appeal in London.

Lady Justice Andrews and Lord Justice Lewis are presiding over the case, but a result is not expected for some time.

Barrister David Wolfe KC, leading Together Against Sizewell C's legal team, told the judges the central issue related to whether a "development consent order" was lawful "without any assessment" of the environmental impacts of an "essential" fresh water supply.

A Together Against Sizewell C spokesman said in a statement outside court: "It is clear the business secretary needed to guarantee how a permanent water supply of two million litres per day for Sizewell C would be obtained, before giving consent.

"However, the environmental impact of such a plant was not included in the planning application for the nuclear power plant, and therefore was neither assessed nor taken into account."

On Monday, Sizewell C said it would use energy created at neighbouring nuclear power station Sizewell B to run a desalination plant while construction takes place.

However, a permanent water supply has not been arranged yet.

French energy firm EDF, due to develop the project with the government, has said Sizewell C was expected to generate low-carbon electricity to supply six million homes.

It previously said of the court case: "These claims have been dismissed twice in the High Court and we will support the government in defending its decision to award the development consent order for this critical piece of national infrastructure."

